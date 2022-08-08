Chesterfield County Schools start August 15, giving parents and students less than two weeks to prepare for classes, making sure they have the appropriate grade level supplies.
Backpacks are a universal need. Bookbags with wheels are not allowed.
General supplies by grade level include:
Kindergarten
- : book bag, labeled pencil box or pouch, crayons, glue sticks, child size scissors, erasers, washable markers, #2 pencils, dry erase markers, facial tissue, zipper sandwich bags, 1” 3-ring binder, Play-Doh, 1 pack of cardstock paper, 1 pack of colored copy paper, 2 primary journals, and a refillable water bottle.
First and second grades:
- book bag, labeled pencil box or pouch, crayons, #2 pencils, erasers, washable markers, dry erase markers, scissors, glue sticks, pocket folders with prongs, composition notebooks, colored pencils, handheld pencil sharpener, black Expo markers, 3-ring binder, loose-leaf paper, and a refillable water bottle.
Third, fourth and fifth grades: book bag, labeled pencil box or pouch, #2 pencils, hand-held pencil sharpeners, 3-ring binder, loose-leaf paper, washable markers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, composition notebooks, plastic folders with three prongs, index cards, sticky notes, sheet protectors, scissors, glue, earbuds or headphones, and a refillable water bottle.
Sixth, seventh and eight grades:
- book bags, 2” 3-ring binders, #2 pencils, pens, colored pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, folders with three prongs, composition notebooks, 5-tab dividers, index cards, earbuds, glue sticks, scissors, ruler, erasers, pencil pouch, loose-leaf paper, flash drive, nonscientific handheld calculator (six grade only), graph paper, and sticky notes.
Teachers’ wish lists:
- hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, disinfecting spray, zipper bags, cardstock paper, and individually wrapped candy.
High school:
- backpack, #2 pencils, colored pencils, college-ruled paper, highlighters, pens, composition notebooks, flash drive, erasers, Expo markers, index cards, sticky notes, 3-ring binders, 5-tab dividers, scientific calculator, ruler, compass, hole puncher, personal stapler, and staples.
Students should replenish their supplies as needed.
For a detailed list of your child’s school supplies, go to the Chesterfield County School District website at www.chesterfieldschools.org and click on the school supply menu at https://www.chesterfieldschools.org/app/supplies.