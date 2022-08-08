SCHOOL SUPPLY LISTS

Chesterfield County Schools start August 15, giving parents and students less than two weeks to prepare for classes, making sure they have the appropriate grade level supplies.

Backpacks are a universal need. Bookbags with wheels are not allowed.

General supplies by grade level include:

Kindergarten

  • : book bag, labeled pencil box or pouch, crayons, glue sticks, child size scissors, erasers, washable markers, #2 pencils, dry erase markers, facial tissue, zipper sandwich bags, 1” 3-ring binder, Play-Doh, 1 pack of cardstock paper, 1 pack of colored copy paper, 2 primary journals, and a refillable water bottle.

First and second grades:

  • book bag, labeled pencil box or pouch, crayons, #2 pencils, erasers, washable markers, dry erase markers, scissors, glue sticks, pocket folders with prongs, composition notebooks, colored pencils, handheld pencil sharpener, black Expo markers, 3-ring binder, loose-leaf paper, and a refillable water bottle.

Third, fourth and fifth grades: book bag, labeled pencil box or pouch, #2 pencils, hand-held pencil sharpeners, 3-ring binder, loose-leaf paper, washable markers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, composition notebooks, plastic folders with three prongs, index cards, sticky notes, sheet protectors, scissors, glue, earbuds or headphones, and a refillable water bottle.

Sixth, seventh and eight grades:

  • book bags, 2” 3-ring binders, #2 pencils, pens, colored pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, folders with three prongs, composition notebooks, 5-tab dividers, index cards, earbuds, glue sticks, scissors, ruler, erasers, pencil pouch, loose-leaf paper, flash drive, nonscientific handheld calculator (six grade only), graph paper, and sticky notes.

Teachers’ wish lists:

  • hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, disinfecting spray, zipper bags, cardstock paper, and individually wrapped candy.

High school:

  • backpack, #2 pencils, colored pencils, college-ruled paper, highlighters, pens, composition notebooks, flash drive, erasers, Expo markers, index cards, sticky notes, 3-ring binders, 5-tab dividers, scientific calculator, ruler, compass, hole puncher, personal stapler, and staples.

Students should replenish their supplies as needed.

For a detailed list of your child’s school supplies, go to the Chesterfield County School District website at www.chesterfieldschools.org and click on the school supply menu at https://www.chesterfieldschools.org/app/supplies.

Trending Videos