Editor’s Note: Anne Law Finch is the daughter of Ruth and Bob Law and the sister of John and Robert Law. She and her siblings grew up in Elliott where Anne attended first grade at the “old brick schoolhouse” for half a year until a new school was completed in St. Charles. “We moved to Bishopville the summer before I entered the second grade,” she recalls. Anne graduated from Bishopville High School in 1964 and Coker College in 1967. After graduating from Coker, she moved to North Carolina to attend graduate school at Duke. “I worked at the Durham VA Medical Center for 42 years where I was supervisor of Hematology/Oncology,” Anne says. “I also served as a Federal Mediator for the Department of Veterans Affairs.”
When she was doing medical mission work in Guatemala in 1972 at a Belgium Catholic Mission in Jocatan, near the Honduran border, a malnourished little boy died in her arms, changing Anne’s life forever. “I found my purpose in life and have been doing mission work in Guatemala for the past 50 years,” she said.
She “grew up” in Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church in St. Charles where her family was actively involved in the life of the church. “My grandfather, father, and brother all served as elders,” she said.
On Sunday, March 19, everyone is invited to come for worship and hear Anne speak at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 4550 St. Charles Road. All are invited to stay for a potluck dinner afterwards around noon.
January 29, 2023
Guatemala Partnership
I’m Jill Murphy, and my journey to Guatemala began with meeting a new friend at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Durham, North Carolina, where my husband is the newly appointed pastor. I met Anne Law Finch only seven months ago and somehow this God-orchestrated encounter has led me to Guatemala.
Anne’s story began when she was just seven or eight years old. Her father was very ill and as she prayed for her father she promised God, “If you heal my father, I will become a missionary.” As a believing people, we know God does answer prayers, and He did answer the prayers of this young child.
Fast forward to Anne’s adulthood in 1972 with this promise and calling still in her heart, she goes on her first mission trip to Guatemala. She drove from North Carolina to Guatemala with a van full of medical supplies. Over the span of three months, she worked with Dr. Carroll Behrhorst at the Behrhorst Clinic in Chimaltenango, Father Dr. Imre Fekete at San Felipe de Lara, and she served at a Belgium Catholic Mission in Jocotan, near the Honduran border.
In 1987, believing her commitment to God was a lifetime commitment, she returned to Guatemala to serve the Mam people, descendants of the Mayans. It was there that she asked a simple yet important question to the people, “If you could have anything, what would you want?” The response was unanimous--a sewing machine. Her new friend Rosario explained that this would give the women a means to earn a living and make clothes for their family.
On the spot, Anne, the mission team, and Rosario went to a nearby town to buy their first manual Singer sewing machine for the Association of Mam Christian Women for Development. This calling has remained with Anne for life. She has worked to help raise money in order to purchase sewing machines each year!
In 2000, a formal sewing machine school was created under the direction of the Mam Christian Women’s Association. They have paid instructors and an established curriculum. The graduates receive formal diplomas.
Since opening in 2000, more than a thousand women have graduated from the sewing schools, which has grown from one into four schools! Two new satellite schools recently opened in small villages, so women would have opportunities closer to home.
The women come once a week for eight hours to learn this new skill-often with babies on their backs. Today I met Joselyn who is 23 years old. She is the teacher at one of the new sewing schools and also a former student.
This week, I have literally stood here in Guatemala visiting each sewing school, looking at the rich legacy that has changed and continues to change thousands of lives. It is a legacy that influenced me after just knowing Anne for seven months, a legacy that began with a child’s promise and a woman’s question “If you could have anything, what would you want?”
Note: 100% of funds donated to this mission go directly to the sewing mission. Any mission trips are paid for by those making the trip. Indicate on check that your donation is for the “Sewing Mission.”
Please send donations to: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1320 Umstead Road, Durham, NC 27712