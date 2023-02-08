During a 2022 visit to the Sporting Clays Tournament, Nikki Haley talks O6, her new book and politics
Editor’s note: The N&R had a chance to interview former Ambassador Haley at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays in October, before the election, before she was expected to throw her metaphorical hat in the ring for the 2024 Presidential race. She was there as a guest speaker to tout her Original Six Foundation. We had a chance to ask her about that, about her new book and to sound her out about a possible run for the White House. This article is excerpted from that first October 26, 2022 article.
While Nikki Haley was Governor of South Carolina, she created the Original Six Foundation to provide students in rural counties with the tools they need to succeed in schools. Haley and the Foundation returned to Rocky Creek Sporting Clays in Richburg for the fourth year to raise money for this initiative that seeks to improve and enhance educational opportunities for students in rural counties.
Haley, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, was the featured speaker before the day’s Sporting Clay Tournament event.
The Original Six Foundation has supported 17,000 children and helped 20 different school districts across the state and started the My First Library initiative where they give 10 books to start their reading education before kindergarten. The Original Six Foundation has established My First Libraries for over 4,00 children, Haley reported.
To help raise money for the Foundation, the shooters at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays participated in a silent and live auction and had to the chance to buy some sporting clays that Haley had autographed.
Haley then showed a short video with interviews from students and superintendents where the Original Six Foundation has helped improve education.
With the sounds of rifles and shotguns echoing in the background as the sporting clay tournament began, Haley sat down with The N&R and other media to expand on her remarks about the Original Six.
She suggested that even though a child may come from a rural, sometimes economically-disadvantaged county, those factors should not affect the quality of their education, and that’s what the Original Six Foundation seeks to alleviate.
“We have to remember that a child’s education shouldn’t be based on where they’re born and raised, it should be based on the fact that every child deserves a good education. When I became governor, what we focused on was how do we lift up those rural, challenged areas without bringing down the wealthier areas? So we put some educational reforms in place, where any child that can’t read by the third grade, we put them back, we do reading remediation, we do summer camps and we make sure that we get them back onto par.
“The second thing we did was make sure that we made it more equitable – where more money went to those rural areas, without the wealthier areas having to subsidize it. But there is still more to be done: when you’ve got both parents working, and that child needs extra help, there’s nothing that can take the place of that, so what we try to partner with schools. Not substitute, partner with them. We use actual certified teachers that do this after school program. We have doubled our programs, we’re now in 11 school district and we’ve helped 17,000 kids with 150 certified teachers and its great to see the difference we’re seeing in these kids,” Haley said.
If you want something done, ask Haley
Haley was also signing copies of her latest book “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons From Bold Women.” In this latest book, Haley writes about 10 women from history, sports, politics, which have inspired her. These women overcame obstacles in their livers and careers to get things done. Women like former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, “the Iron Lady”, who provided an example for Haley, who might be called the “Iron Lady of S.C.”. Thatcher assumed the seat of Prime Minister when England was being called “the Sick Old Man of Europe” and was undergoing a severe financial crisis, not unlike another country recently. Could the example set by Thatcher provide inspiration for Haley doing the same thing for the nation?
“The reason I wrote this book is because the publisher had asked me to write it for a couple of years, and I kept putting it off and his reasoning was: there are a lot of leadership books out there for men, there’s not a lot of leadership out there for girls and women.
“I remember growing up in Bamberg, I would look for women leaders, and I didn’t see any. In second grade, I would go check out books from the library, and the only books there were on First Ladies. I loved to see how some First Ladies were partners to the Presidents, and how they actually helped the country behind the scenes. I thought I have to write this book, because there were so many women that changed history. This book is a story of 10 ordinary women who became extraordinary,” she said.
“We hope that book inspires parents to know that when they raise strong girls, they become strong women and strong women become strong leaders,” she said.
The humble beginning of Margaret Thatcher, the daughter of a grocer and how she overcame her own types of adversity, spoke to Haley.
“When Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister, she wiped out 40 years of socialism in 10 years and she showed, as much as she believed in Great Britain, she believed in herself, and because of that she has been one of my inspirations,” said Haley.
Will she or won’t she? (In 2023, we now think she will)
As to whether a further political career like Thatcher’s is in her future, Haley (at the time) she is focused on helping lots of local House and Senate and gubernatorial races across the country.
“If we don’t win in November, there is no 2024, but I don’t have to make a bigger decision until January, so we’ll wait and see. If there is a place for me, I’ve never lost a race, and I’m not going to start now, we’ll put 1,000 percent in and we’ll finish it,” she said with an enigmatic smile.
While Haley hesitated to compare herself to Margaret Thatcher, she said, “What we both have is a sheer will to say that things can be better, and if we all work together and we all invest the time and the effort, we can make tomorrow better than it is today.”
Speaking to the critics in her own party, another parallel to Thatcher, who was widely criticized by members of her own party, Haley said she has “steel shoulders. Criticism just rolls off; it doesn’t faze me.”
Since the interview was before the 2022 election (and before she had officially decided to run in 2024) Haley said her message to voters in South Carolina was, “if you look at the inflation and you look at the situation, I mean, it costs more money at the gas station, that’s how we get to work, and it costs more at the grocery store, that’s how we feed our families and utility prices are going up. What I would say is look at who has helped you and are you better off?”