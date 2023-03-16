Citizens of Blythewood,
In our latest newsletter, I mentioned good things were happening in Blythewood. I am please to announce that Volkswagen has decided to build a modern electric vehicle production plant in our industrial park. The plant will produce electric Scout vehicles which discontinued production in 1980. We anticipate 4,000 high tech jobs coming to our area.
Their infrastructure development plans are impressive. These developments will help alleviate our traffic problems while providing great career opportunities for our citizens. At the same time, we have purchased about 40 acres adjacent to our Doko Meadows Park which will preserve open space for recreation, fitness and entertainment.
These developments are a blessing for our growing population! I am excited about the next two years as these ideas come to fruition. Blythewood is definitely embracing the future with these wonderful opportunities. Stay tuned for more!
In your service,
Bryan S. Franklin
Mayor of Blythewood, SC