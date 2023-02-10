Alice Edith Burhans Warfield, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home.
Born in Breckenridge, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Edward Vance Burhans and Edith Dorothy Sorgenfrey Burhans. Mrs. Warfield was an avid golfer and bowler, and she enjoyed gambling. She loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Roy Warfield; two sons, Mike Warfield and his wife, Belinda, and Steve Warfield and his wife, Glenda; two grandchildren, Joshua Glenn (Macie) Warfield and Crystal Leigh (Jamie) Pardue; four greatgrandchildren, Lilli Warfield, Mila Warfield, Jacob Pardue and Justin Pardue; and her sister, Annabel Peterson.
A service of remembrance for Mrs. Warfield will be private.
Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw is serving the Warfield family.