LANCASTER — Mrs. Alton Star Tyson Smith, 91, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
She was born May 2, 1931, in Anson County, N.C., a daughter of the late Thomas Boyd Tyson Sr. and Myrtle Blalock Tyson. She was the wife of the late D.V. Smith Jr. Mrs. Smith was a devoted Christian lady, who loved sharing the word of God through her cards. Her passion was writing notes of encouragement to others and writing in her journal. Mrs. Smith enjoyed Gamecocks sports, especially women’s basketball. She loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Smith fiercely loved her family. She was a member of Taylors Grove Baptist Church and previously taught Sunday school at White Oak Manor.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her two sons, Tony Ray Smith Sr. of Lancaster, and Scott Smith (Lee) of Lexington; one grandson, Tony Ray Smith Jr. (Allison); four great-grandchildren, Heather Denkins (Tracy), Kelly Caskey, Chelsea Davis (Preston) and Kendall Smith; and three great-great grandchildren, Dallas Denkins, Kinsley Star Denkins and Olivia Davis; her brother, Franklin Tyson (Janet); her three sisters, Bessie Stubbs, Julia Morton and Sybil Almond (Charles); and a large extended family.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, D.V. Smith Jr.; her granddaughter, Pamela Michelle Collins; her parents, Thomas and Myrtle Tyson; her brother, Tommy Tyson; and her furbaby, Missy.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Smith was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Taylors Grove Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tommy Howell. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Taylors Grove Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2382 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster cared for the family of Mrs. Alton Star Tyson Smith.