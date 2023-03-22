“Be sober and watchful, because your adversary the devil walks around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” — 1 Peter 5:8 MEV
The young woman kept praying and asking God to help her with the issues she was facing. However, each time she took matters into her own hand. She kept this cycle up.
When things seemed to get better, she became arrogant. When she found herself in the same predicament, she questioned God. It was the constant attacks and repeated cycles that made the young lady grow weary. This made her realize that she needed to fully trust God.
We must be willing to totally surrender and submit to God. When things go wrong, we’re often faced with attacks. We have to remain humble and watchful. We must give ALL of our cares to God, who cares for us.
And we must be sober and watchful, because your adversary, the devil, walks around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Be on your watch, be mindful of your surroundings, and trust God with those things that concern you.
Prayer: God, thank you for your wisdom and protection. Thank you for your love and hope. We thank you that you keep us from dangers seen and unseen. Thank you for your many blessings. In Jesus name, amen.