A 17-year old suspect was arrested and will be charged as an adult in connection with a shooting on Third Street on March 14.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call on Third Street in the Eureka community of Chester County regarding a person being shot.
Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of Chester City Police Officers and SLED Agents, law enforcement personnel secured the scene while Chester EMS rendered medical aid to the shooting victim.
SLED Crime Scene Agents responded and processed the crime scene and gathered valuable evidence from the scene of the shooting.
Throughout the night, Sheriff’s Investigators were deployed to areas across Chester County conducting interviews and identifying evidence relative to the shooting.
In the early morning hours of March 15th, Sheriff’s Deputies located the suspect inside a residence in the area of Pleasant Grove Road and took him into custody. Deputies also recovered a firearm at the scene. The 17-year-old suspect will be charged as an adult for attempted murder, burglary first and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
However, due to the suspect being 17 years of age, law enforcement is limited in releasing his name. The suspect will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.