We live in a time where political upheaval seems to be the new norm and conflict provides entertainment. So in light of recent social media posts, it seems like a good time to remind everyone that Bishopville operates under—and has for many, many years--the “council” form of government, with a weak mayor and strong council, meaning the mayor has no more or less authority than any other member of council.
In fact, according to city officials, Bishopville has had a council form of government since the passage of the Home Rule legislation in 1975.
Bishopville Code Sec. 2-1. Form of Government
Pursuant to the 1976 South Carolina Code of Laws, the Bishopville form of government shall be the council form. (Bishopville Code 1990)
At that time, in 1975, the state legislature authorized three forms of government for municipalities in the Home Rule Act. S.C. Code 5-5-10.
They are:
• mayor-council form
• council form
• council-manager form
All South Carolina municipalities must operate under one of the three forms of government. When Home Rule passed in 1975, municipalities had to select one of the specified three forms “most nearly corresponding to the form in effect in the particular municipality on March 1, 1974” unless they adopted a new form by referendum after March 1, 1974, but before June 1, 1975. While council’s legislative functions are the same for all three forms, state law or council policy specifically authorizes who performs the executive and administrative functions under each form.
Municipalities under the council form of government have five, seven or nine members, including a mayor. (Bishopville has six council members and a mayor.) The mayor presides over meetings (by tradition), performs ceremonial duties, calls special meetings, designates a temporary judge, performs administrative duties (only if authorized by council), and acts and votes as a member of council. The mayor has no additional statutory authority beyond that of other council members.
Under the council form, the council has all legislative, policy and administrative power. Council establishes departments and prescribes functions; may hire an administrator to assist council; may appoint an officer to administer departments subject to council direction; investigates departments; appoints a clerk, attorney and judge; elects the mayor pro tempore (S.C. Code 5-7-190); and prepares and adopts a balanced budget.
Information is from “An Elected Official’s Guide -Forms and Powers of Municipal Government” published by the South Carolina Municipal Association.
More recently, the ordinance (printed below) was adopted by Bishopville City Council. The ordinance clarifies the respective duties of the mayor, council and administrator.
The ordinance does not represent a change in Bishopville’s form of government. Neither does the ordinance limit the authority of any member of council or the mayor. The ordinance applies to every elected member of council and the mayor equally.
The mayor and council of Bishopville, by majority, could decide to change or enact any lawful ordinance. However, under the council form of government, there is no reason why we would think they should. One person--whether it be a mayor or member of council--should not be granted greater ability to exercise authority, speak for, direct employees or conduct any of the functions set forth in the ordinance in any greater capacity than another.
Would we want a mayor or member of council to, acting alone, determine who should be hired or fired as a city employee? How employees perform their duties? Or speak for their peers without their consent?
Would we want a council member, mayor, or other official or employee to be able to use or disclose confidential information gained “in the course of or by reason of their official position in any way that would result in financial gain for themselves or for any other person?” Part of this ordinance prohibits that exact conduct.
As we welcome a new generation of leadership, it is incumbent that a government by and for the people be conducted with deliberation and consensus. The people of Bishopville come first, and the leadership of Bishopville must think, act and work as a team.
ORDINANCE 2023-03
ORDINANCE TO AMEND:
CHAPTER 2, ARTICLE I
An Ordinance to amend Chapter 2, Article 1 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Bishopville South Carolina, is hereby amended to add:
Sec. 2-20. Duties
Sec. 2-21. Limitations on dealing with administrative service.
Sec. 2-22. Consolidation of departments, offices, etc; Use of city owned property.
Sec. 2-23. Disclosure of confidential information
BE IT ORDAINED by the Council of the CITY OF BISHOPVILLE that Chapter 2, Article 1 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Bishopville South Carolina, is hereby amended to add the following Sections are hereby adopted:
Sec. 2-20. Duties
The Council form of government is considered to be government by committee, because the council exercises all legislative, executive and administrative functions. This form, known as the weak mayor form of government, is composed of a mayor and a council of six members, who each have one vote, in accordance with S.C. Code 1976, § 5-11-20.
Sec. 2-21. — Limitations on dealing with administrative service.
Neither the mayor, council nor any of its members shall direct or request the appointment of any person to, or his removal from, office by the city administrator or by any of his subordinates, or in any manner take part in the appointment or removal of employees in the administrative service of the city. The mayor, council and its members shall deal with the administrative service solely through the city administrator and neither the mayor, council nor any member thereof shall give orders to any subordinates of the city administrator, either publicly or privately. Any mayor or council member violating the provisions of this section or voting for a resolution or ordinance in violation of this section, shall be guilty of malfeasance in office, and shall thereby disqualify himself as mayor or a member of the council.
Sec. 2-22. — Consolidation of departments, offices, etc.; Use of City owned property.
(a) The city administrator may consolidate or combine offices, positions, departments or units under his jurisdiction and establish the work schedules, policies of each department and access to city facilities.
(b) No member of council, mayor or employee shall request or permit the use of city-owned vehicles, equipment, materials, technology, or property for personal convenience or profit except when such services are available to the public generally or are provided as city policy for the use of such official or employee in the conduct of official business.
(c) The city administrator shall designate and schedule use of a general shared office and/or conference space, by appointment and during regular business hours, for use by individual members of council, committees and mayor.
Sec. 2-23. — Disclosure of confidential information.
No councilmember, mayor or other official or employee shall use or disclose confidential information gained in the course of or by reason of their official position or activities in any way that would result in financial gain for themselves or for any other person. Communications, announcements or information disseminated on behalf of the City of Bishopville shall be made by the City Administrator unless alternate spokesperson(s) are designated by majority vote of the council and mayor.