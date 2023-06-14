Congratulations on a job well done. You’ve reached an important milestone in life. But let the celebrations be brief. This is just the beginning of one of the most important phases of your adult life. What you do with your life for the next 12 years will surely help determine the kind of person you will be for the rest of your life.
Look around at the people you’ve just graduated with. Many of you spent 12 years together in school and your college counterparts spent two to four years together. And you ended up as the graduating class of 2023. I implore you to maintain these friendships for the rest of your lives. I implore you to reach out to your colleagues to further bond and build lifetime friendships and partnerships.
If you have differences, learn to reconcile them in an amicable way. Don’t say mean and harmful and destructive things in the heat of the moment. Learn how to have a verbal spat without saying things that can destroy a friendship.
Don’t burn your bridges. It is extremely difficult to walk back harmful and destructive words when you have to swim back against the negative current that you created. It is much easier to walk back across the bridge. So always strive to build bridges, coalitions and partnerships.
In 1961 when I entered high school, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy stood before the nation and said: “Ask not what your country can do for you…..ask what you can do for your country.” And the students of my generation took President Kennedy’s words to heart and we went forward and changed the world.
When we left high school and college, we joined the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard as a way of serving our country. Young men and women joined the Peace Corps and traveled abroad to help others who were less fortunate that we were.
We students of the Baby Boom Generation, like our parents, went forward and changed the world. We were the vanguard of the free speech movement, the Black civil rights movement, the women’s rights movement and other initiatives to bring about positive social and political change. It was a turbulent time in American history, but we overcame the many obstacles and American society ended up at a better place.
Given the challenges you face in the world today, I ask that you take it upon yourselves to do whatever you can to change and make the world a better place. Don’t be selfish. Think socially, collectively and globally. The United States for the past 100 years or more has been the leader of the free world. During the first half of the twentieth century, the danger to our democratic way of life came from foreign threats from abroad. Today, you no longer have to worry about the threat of communism or tyranny from abroad.
Today, the threat to our democracy and democratic way of life comes from within. One of the biggest threats to our democratic principles comes from how our government and society is moving more and more toward a system where corporate and other special-interest dark money can affect the outcome of elections.
The threat comes from policy decisions that negatively impacts society as a whole. Beware of false prophets who come with catchy slogans but who’re low on substance. Be wary of elected as well as appointed officials who are willing to defy the constitution in order to impose their will in the name of authoritarian politics.
Always strive to find the truth. The truth is not always apparent, but it is always out there somewhere between any two opposing points of view. You just have to look and find it.
And please remember — — you have only one life to live, so try and do it right the first time. The future belongs to those who prepare for it today. The next phase of your life, based on your current age and station in life, will pose many challenges and hurdles for you to overcome. I’m talking about the challenges of attaining a higher level of education, choosing a meaningful career path, choosing a spouse, having children and building a family and working towards making the world a better place for all.
Achieving a higher level of education is a must. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. You’ll have to attain a higher level of education in order to become a responsible person in our society. Higher education doesn’t necessarily mean attaining a four-year college degree. But the knowledge you’ve acquired so far isn’t enough to carry you forward in life. You must study and improve not only your academic skills, but you must also learn, attain and develop technical skills and improve your interpersonal and your social skills. One never stops learning……it’s a lifelong process, because the world around you is forever changing.
It is up to you to consult with your parents, teachers, counselors, as well as your spiritual and religious advisors to choose the best career path that’s right for you. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can just aimlessly wander through life and not decide what it is that you want to do.
The challenges of life itself won’t afford you that luxury. You must choose a positive course of life that you can focus on. You’ll learn that everything in life is a matter of choices. It is you, with guidance, who must choose to be the person that you want to be.
Marriage and family are a natural and integral part of life. Having a life partner is a very special part of living. Your marriage partner will enhance your life and the overall happiness of your family. A home without a husband or a wife is like a wagon without wheels. Love and marriage goes together like a horse and carriage…..you can’t have one without the other.
Just look around and you can see the breakdown in structure, morality and civility in our society today. You see, a lot of that can be attributed to the breakdown in the family structure and a decline in family values which started some time ago.
I say to you young ladies…don’t try to go it alone. Having children and trying to raise a family in a one-parent arrangement is a recipe for a life of heartache, heartbreak, hardship and depravation. I say to you young men….you owe it to your children, their mother and to society in general, to have a father by their side from birth to adulthood and beyond. You young men and women must strive to build and maintain a wholesome family structure. You can clearly see what a dysfunctional family structure and single-parent arrangement has done to our children and the negative impact it has on their development and society as a whole. You must work to change that. A healthy family structure with solid family values is at the core of a healthy functioning society.
And don’t be afraid to seek out and embrace and bring some form of religion into your life. Many of you perhaps have never been inside a church. You might not have any concept of religion. But religion was created for a purpose. It was created to combat evil. All the religions of the world share one thing in common……they’re there to combat evil.
They strive to make the world a better place. Where there is no religion or religiosity, evil has the propensity to run rampant and create a dysfunctional society. Evil forces left unchecked will destroy a functioning society. You see evil and its negative impact everyday everywhere. You must work to change that.
This nation was founded on the principles of the Christian religion. Every adult person in this country carries with them each day, a religious tenet that this country was founded upon. Reach into your pocket or wallet and look at any coin or denomination of currency and you’ll see the inscription: “In God We Trust.”
That inscription is in circulation on over 50 billion dollar bills which is equivalent to the $2.04 trillion of U.S. currency that’s in circulation today. The founding fathers believed and lived by the principles inherent in that inscription. It was strategically placed there as a reminder that there must always be a place for those inherent principles in American society. They are part of the glue that holds our society together.
You can see and can feel the negative divisiveness that is so prevalent within our country today. You and I know that this is not sustainable for a healthy society going forward. Therefore you must work to change this negativity. You must become an agent for change. You individually and collectively can make a difference.
Don’t be selfish. Don’t be negative. Strive to bridge the partisan divide. Don’t burn bridges…..build bridges, coalitions and meaningful partnerships. “Ask not what your country can do for you……ask what you can do for your country.” Ask what you can do to make the world a better place.
You, Class of 2023, have the power to make meaningful changes. You young men….you young women of 2023 .... I implore you to go forward together and change the world.