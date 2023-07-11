The investigation of a shooting incident on West End Street that took place on Saturday night, July 8th has been turned over the the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
According to the Chester Police Department, the incident took place at about 10 p.m. at a residential property of the 100 block of West End Street in Chester. Chester Police Department officers as well as SLED agents began an investigation and to process the scene. The shooting incident resulted in the loss of life, according to CPD.
According to the Chester County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Keon Melvin Blackmon, 34, of Chester.
The case is being investigated by SLED.