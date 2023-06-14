BISHOPVILLE — Lee County’s Juneteenth Committee, in partnership with the NCNW, Lee County Section, and the Lee County NAACP, will host the annual Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until, at the old Bishopville High School football field, 123 East College Street.
The event will feature Bhakti Larry Hough, African drummer and narrative history storyteller and historian George Frierson, who will share insights about the meaning of Juneteenth, along with music, food and more.
Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came almost three years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered to be the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday and Juneteenth celebrations have widely expanded across the country since the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed into law.
“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments. They don’t ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them,” President Joe Biden said at the White House signing. “Great nations don’t walk away. We come to terms with the mistakes we made. And in remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger.”
On Saturday, local Juneteenth attendees will also be treated to the sounds of Bobby Wilson & the Chosen Ones. There will be vendors, food trucks, ice cream and Italian ice from Kool Treatz, games for the kids and much more.
Bring your lawn chairs and come out to enjoy a day of celebration.
In addition there will be a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament from 3-6 p.m. in the gymnasium. Each team can have a maximum of four players and the cost is $50 per team. The tournament is being sponsored by Tabernacle of Champions & What’s Our Destiny. To register your team, text “Register” to 704-247-7277.