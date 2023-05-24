• New Bethel AMEC, 448 Park St., Bishopville, Rev. Emanuel Davis, pastor, presents their Homecoming, celebrating 103 years of service. Family Fun Day will be held on Sat., May 27, beginning at 10 a.m. with food, games and more. On Sun., May 28, retired pastor, Rev. Leonard Davis, will be the featured speaker, beginning at 11 a.m.
• Celebrating 15 Years in Outreach Ministry on Saturday, May 27, at the home of Viola Shaw, 186 Green Lane Bishopville (803-428-3488). Giveaway begins at 11:00 a.m. The speaker for the occasion will be Minister Teresa, who will begin at 11:45 a.m. Food will be served after the speaker. Some of the items to be given away include a sofa, love seat, curtains, toys, children clothes, infant clothes (0 to 24 months), men and women clothes. Please wear your masks and practice social distancing. “For I was hungry and you fed me. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you invited me into your home. I was naked and you gave me clothing. I was sick and you cared for me. I was in prison and you visited me.” (Matthew 25:35, 36)
• The Good Samaritans for All People Summer Break New Clothing and Food Giveaway will be Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until noon in the gym of the old Bishopville High School, located at College and Main streets. There will be free NEW clothing for the new school term and bags of food for children and adults. This event is supported by the Lee County School District. For more information, contact Rev. Eddie Thomas at 803-459-4989.