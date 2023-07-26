Have you ever been in a place of loneliness? As if your prayers aren’t being answered and you’re misunderstood? The people who you are closest to seem to overlook your pain, sickness, distress, and cry. That place where it feels like rock bottom or a dead end. To be honest, many people know how to pretend that all is well when they really need love, compassion, empathy and support.
When was the last time you supported someone without looking for anything in return? When was the last time you needed support and genuine love? There are people walking around and you maybe their only help and guide. Someone is depending on you to help them heal.
The Bible talks about two blind men who followed Jesus. Consider this, you maybe the one to guide someone to Jesus. Have you been kind, loving and intentional? The Bible says the men yelled, “Please be kind to us and help us!” There is kingdom work to be fulfilled but you must be Christlike.
“Jesus went into a house and the blind men came to him there. Jesus asked them, ‘Do you believe that I can make your eyes become well?’ The men replied, ‘Yes, Master, we believe that you can do this.’ ”
Matthew 9:28 EASY. Someone is believing Jesus will heal them and you may be the support they need to get to Him. What has He done for you? What do you believe He can do? Give Him the glory for all things and help someone else to believe Him for the healing they need. Your testimony is going to bless someone else. You matter and your life is important. Show love and be compassionate.
Prayer: God, thank you for the light you’ve placed inside of us. Thank you for the gift that continues to make room for us. Thank you for your love and compassion. Help us to be better stewards of the love you’ve placed in us and help us to share it with others. Allow us to support others and lead them to you. In Jesus’ name, amen.