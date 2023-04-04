As a lifelong avid sports fan, I recently wondered what had become of the best athlete from my hometown high school in Chester, South Carolina.
Don Shealy was Chester High School’s greatest baseball pitcher starting in the sixth grade on the varsity team. When I watched him, he threw two no-hitters back-to-back and pitched several 18 strikeout, nine inning-games. In his high school career, he had an unbelievable record of 48 wins and seven losses. He also had a batting average of more than .500.
Shealy was also a star basketball player at Chester High School with an average of more than 22 points-a-game. He was also captain of all three of his teams in his career. In football, he did not start as a halfback and wide receiver until his last two years in high school. He would play as a “sleeper” way out on the side near the out-of-bounds but still maneuver inside the field. He scored 12 touchdowns in his senior year. He also represented Chester in the Shrine Bowl all-star football game.
On one occasion, he asked me to play ping-pong against him and spotted me 20 points. We played to 22 and he beat me 22-20 four or five times in-a-row until I had to quit. He also played tennis the same way and would win 6-0.
Don’s father Albert (Al) Berley Shealy, was my eighth grade math teacher in high school at Chester. He was also the baseball coach and asked me to be the baseball scorekeeper. He had me sit next to him on the bench and taught me the difference between a hit and an error and how to keep a book in general. He also wanted me to write about all the games in the Chester Reporter sports pages.
I had heard that Coach Al had previously played for the New York Yankees, but later learned that Al had been a professional baseball player for 14 years. Al was born in Chapin in 1900. He played baseball for Newberry College before pitching two years in the minor leagues. Later he began his Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees in April 1928.
May 24, 1928 was a “Fame Game,” the first game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and the A’s. Eight future Hall of Famers took the field for the first game in front of more than 45,000 fans at Shibe Park in Philadelphia. The crowd was called “the largest baseball population ever recorded in Philadelphia history.”
The Yankees of the 1920s were a powerhouse, winning six pennants and three World Series titles. The lineup of the May 24 opener featured the great (and mean) Ty Cobb. Shealy was the starting pitcher for the Yankees and he was told to hit Cobb when he pitched to him. At first, Al would pitch it in close to Cobb’s body, but his manager called for time. He walked out to the mound and told Shealy to “really hit him hard.” After he plunked Cobb on the shoulder, Cobb allegedly ran up to Al and said, “I will kill you.” Coach Al would often share that story with students. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and other all-time greats were on the field that day as well.
In 1928, Al won eight games on the mound. He played briefly in the 1930 season with the Chicago Cubs. He played 11 years more in the minors before he moved to Chester to become a math teacher and coach.
But back to Don. After graduating from Chester High, Don enrolled at what was then called Clemson College, fresh off of being called “one of the finest prep hurlers I’ve seen in a long time” by one scout. In his freshman year of baseball at Clemson, he won seven games and sported an amazing batting average of .600. He was also at the school on a basketball scholarship, by the way, showing off his versatility.
In his sophomore year, it was believed that Shealy would replace Billy O’Dell as staff ace. O’Dell was from Whitmire, just 50 miles from Chester. O’Dell pitched 13 seasons professionally and racked up 105 career wins.
I wondered why Shealy, who I’d seen dominate on the diamond with my own eyes, never had that kind of success. Banks McFadden (a Great Falls great and three-sport standout at Clemson who went on to coach at the school after playing in the NFL) knew what had occurred. He recalled that Don was playing as an outfielder in 1952 when he was not pitching. An opposing player hit what could have been a home run and Don injured himself trying to make a catch. He never pitched again. He ended up as an executive businessman with Lowe’s companies. He died in 2018 at the age of 84. He competed right up until the end, though, participating in bass fishing tournaments. He might have even spotted opponents a few pounds just to make it fair.
Dr. Robert Lathan Jr. is a Chester native and was editor of the Chester High School newspaper. He also wrote sports and feature articles for The Chester Reporter newspaper. He is the author of at least six books, including History of South Carolina, Grand Old Man, Life of Samuel Boston Lathan, Wade Hampton III, Who Was Armistead Burt? Apple Valley Farm and By His Own Words. He is a retired physician living in Georgia.