CAMDEN, S.C.
Elected and military officials, community leaders and other visitors from at least four countries, including the U.S., will make their way to Camden and Kershaw County this week to pay their respects to the “Camden 14” — 12 soldiers believed to be Patriot Continentals, and two men who fought on the British side — whose remains were exhumed during fall 2022 from the Battle of Camden site some eight miles north of the city.
The three-day event will include a procession through Columbia, parts of Richland and Kershaw counties and into Camden; a panel discussion with two of the “Bone Doctors” who examined the remains and two University of South Carolina (USC) archaeologists who participated in the project; a chance to interact with reenactors at a living history camp; a public concert and narrated demonstration by the U.S. Army Old Guard; a funeral cortège and outdoor funeral service; and the Camden Burials ceremony after which the soldiers’ remains will be reinterred into their former resting places at the battlefield.
S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust (SCBPT) CEO Doug Bostick, whose organization is sponsoring the Camden Burials events, said those slated to attend the burial ceremony include S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Congressmen James Clyburn and Ralph Norman. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, S.C. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Delaware Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael R. Berry, British Embassy Military Attaché Col. Alcuin Johnson, and military representatives from France and Germany.
S.C. Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Maj. Gen. (ret.) Todd McCaffrey is expected speak during the ceremony, as is McMaster.
The biggest response — which Bostick called “huge” — has been from the United Kingdom.
“Even on the media side, the BBC is sending a correspondent. Forces.net, a UK military site, is sending a camera person and reporter, and the British Embassy is sending its own communications officer,” Bostick said.
While the reinternment of the Camden 14 marks a significant milestone for those involved, it does not mark the end of the project started in September 2022. In addition to thousands of artifacts, data collected during the examination of the remains still needs to be analyzed, not to mention the completion of DNA analysis of the remains. Those results might not be known until at least later this year, if not sometime in 2024.
In addition to USC’s S.C. Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA), the SCBPT worked with experts from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, USC’s Department of Anthropology, Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site and others on the project. At least 40 people were involved, with some of them still working to analyze data today.
“These young men demonstrated their allegiance in an intense battle for liberty. They are truly America’s first veterans,” Bostick said. “We have a responsibility to honor their sacrifice by ensuring their remains are protected in perpetuity and their stories of bravery are shared.”
Based on preliminary field examinations, the team of experts believes that 12 of the individuals were Patriot Continentals, at least several of whom were teenagers based on analysis of their remains. They are believed to have been from either Delaware or Maryland, or a mix of the two. On the other side, one is likely a North Carolina loyalist, while the last is almost certainly — based on the way he was buried and artifacts found with his remains — a Fraser Highlander from Scotland with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
He noted that when the mostly young men who engaged in battle in 1780, they did so out of love for their respective countries.
“That was despite the consequences that may befall them,” he said. “Our intent is to lay them to rest with the respect and honor they earned more than two centuries ago.”
It was an honor not bestowed on them in 1780.
Bostick, and the SCIAA’s Dr. Steve Smith and Jim Legg have all said that as the winning side in the battle, the British were left with the task of dealing with the dead. In most cases, especially with the losing Continentals, the British buried them in very shallow graves, often just around 6 inches deep, and often burying multiple bodies in the same graves. As the project moved from September through the fall and into winter, the Battle of Camden team found “pits” with multiple remains. Richland County Coroners Madeline Atwell and Bill Stevens — two of the “Bone Doctors” who exhumed and examined the remains, remember being startled at finding five sets of skeletons in one “pit.”
Furthermore, the British stripped their enemies’ bodies of items like buttons, weapons and other things they might find useful, while not doing as much of that with their own dead. That was how — along with where on the battle site they were buried — the team ascertained who were Continentals and who were British or Loyalists. The Fraser Highlander, in fact, was buried reverently, arms folded across the chest, buried deeper than Continentals and left with at least some of the items he used.
Bostick was able to reveal that preliminary findings from the remains indicate a number of them died from lead balls. One soldier appears to have been shot in the skull, another in the chest, and a third near or in the spine. Yet another died of blunt force trauma, possibly from the butt of a musket.
As for having any better idea of who the Camden 14 were, DNA results won’t be available until this fall, at the earliest.
Meanwhile, it is time to pay respects to these young men from 242 and a half years ago.
The events will start this Thursday, as the Camden 14’s remains are escorted back to Camden from Columbia. They will first travel from the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Shakespeare Road in Columbia at 8:15 a.m., carried on Humvees, all the way to Camden Military Academy. The escort will then work its way back to Columbia, passing, in order, Jackson Elementary School, Camden Middle School, Camden Elementary School, Camden High School, the Montessori School of Camden, Lugoff Elementary School, Lugoff-Elgin Middle and High schools, Wateree Elementary School, Blaney Elementary School, and Stover Middle School.
From Elgin, the soldier’s remains will return to Columbia for a brief press conference at the S.C. State Capitol featuring members of the Kershaw County Legislative Delegation at approximately 12:15 p.m. Afterward, the heroes — Patriot and British alike — will be transported to Fort Jackson to be honored there, and then finally arrive at Historic Camden at 2:30 p.m.
At that point, the remains will lie in repose at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House where the public is invited to pay their respects starting Thursday evening at 6 p.m. through midnight Friday night.
During that time, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, the nearby Revolutionary War Visitor Center will host the panel discussion, titled “Rout & Slaughter Ensued,” featuring Atwell, Stevens, Smith and Legg.
The following morning, on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., reenactors will assemble at Historic Camden to not only honor the Camden 14, but interact with the public in a camp-style setting. That evening, the U.S. Army Old Guard will perform its concert and narrated demonstration. The soldier’s remains will continue to be in repose at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House for members of the public to pay their respects.
The three-day event ends somberly on Saturday, April 22 with a sequence of programs that will ultimately end at the Camden battlefield. A funeral cortège using horse-drawn caissons will leave Historic Camden for Bethesda Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to watch the cortège along Broad Street and then follow the procession to Bethesda Church on DeKalb Street.
The funeral service will be conducted outdoors beginning at 11 a.m.
During the service, the caissons will be transported to a point on Flat Rock Road. Following the service, the remains will be reloaded onto the Humvees from the day before and travel along Broad Street/U.S. 521 to meet up with the caissons, which will carry the remains along the final steps to the Battle of Camden site.
The Camden Burials ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and, again, is open to the public. Afterward, the coffined remains will be lowered into their new vaults. The actual burials are closed to the public.
Due to space limitations, while most of the events on the Camden Burials schedule are free, several require pre-registration for Thursday afternoon, Friday night, and Saturday afternoon. For Camden Burials events, visit www.scbattlegroundtrust.org/schedule and click on the “Panel Discussion,” “U.S. Army Concert and Old Guard Demonstration,” and “Burial Honors Ceremony” icons.
Bostick hopes many people will line the streets for the procession and attend the various events, especially the funeral services at Bethesda Presbyterian and the Battle of Camden.
“We are seeing an enormous international response — not just only across our nation. It’s rewarding to see so many people anxious to see them honored with full military honors,” Bostick said.