The Bishopville Police Department reported the following recent activity.
A 20-year-old South Lee Street man was cited for disorderly conduct on March 7 after officers responded to South Lee Street in reference to the subject making threats toward his mother, who was in fear for her safety.
Officers responded to Alexander Court on March 1 in reference to trespass of real property. The complainant said her child’s father, who was not supposed to be on the property, was outside her residence and had turned off the power to the house by removing the power meter.
An Academy Road man reported on March 3 that his 9mm handgun was taken from a cabinet located in his living room.
Officers responded to Pearl Street on March 6 in reference to someone breaking into a vehicle and stealing a wallet.
Officers were dispatched to Ridge Street on March 7 in reference to theft from a motor vehicle.
Officers responded to West Church Street on March in reference to vandalism. The complainant said he discovered the driver side window broken out of his truck when he came outside.
Officers were dispatched to East Church Street on March 7 in reference to a possible domestic dispute. The complainant said the subject forced her way into his house.
Officers responded to North Main Street on March 8 in reference to trespass of real property at a local convenience store. The complainant said the subject is already on trespass notice but was in the store causing trouble.
Officers were dispatched to Woodward Street on March 8 in reference to a female’s ex-boyfriend making threats to kick her door in. While police were present, the complainant gathered some items belonging to the subject so he could come get the items while law enforcement was present. The subject was also placed on verbal trespass notice of the property.
Officers responded to Chappell Drive on March 9 in reference to an assault. Staff at a local nursing said the victim, a resident, was hit with a pillow by another resident and fell to the ground, causing a bruise on her right arm.
Officers were dispatched to Fairview Avenue on March 10 in reference to a complainant saying her son broke the window of her residence. The 45-year-old Royer Road man was arrested and charged with destruction of property.
A Barnett Drive man reported on March 9 that someone stole his utility trailer that was parked near a storage building on his property.