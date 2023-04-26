The reason to celebrate Easter is Jesus’ resurrection. It is not about colored eggs, bunnies, new clothes, or family dinners. We know that these things are secular. The empty tomb is the core of the Christian faith. The first Easter was a pivotal point in history. The women and the disciples went to the tomb because they didn’t believe Jesus had risen but discovered the tomb was empty. Likewise, every person must discover the empty tomb and the risen Lord for himself.
After keeping the Sabbath, Sunday morning before
dawn, some women went to Jesus’ tomb with spices and perfume to complete
a proper burial rite
for Him. Interestingly, the men who walked with Jesus for three and a half years were hiding for their lives. The Sabbath observance was under the law. Jesus was unable to observe
laws because He
was in the grave
and they had no authority over Him. Because Christians are “in Christ’s death,” God identifies them with Christ, and
they become dead to the
law.
When the women reached the tomb, they were surprised and puzzled
to find the
stone was rolled away from the entrance. They went into the tomb. They did not see Jesus’ body. They wondered what happened to it. When Jesus rose, He was in His resurrection body with no physical bounds. The stone was rolled away not for Jesus to get out of the tomb but for the witnesses to get into the tomb to see for themselves.
Two angels appeared and
rebuked the women for looking for the living among the dead. The angels encouraged them, “He is not here, but is risen” (Luke 24:6) which is the basis for Christianity. Many people died on the cross but only Jesus has risen from the dead for eternity. Other religions believe in men who are dead in their graves with no power. Only Christianity believes in a man, Jesus, who was born of a virgin, died on the cross for the sins of the world, was bodily raised from the dead and was given all power in heaven and earth. Because “He is risen,” we know that death is conquered and we will live forever, and that God’s power is available to us through the Holy Spirit to be a light for Jesus in this dark world.
The women
rushed to tell the disciples who did not believe them. Finally, Peter and John (Jn. 20:3) ran to the tomb to see for themselves. They found evidence, the linen clothes lying off to the side. They had to experience it for themselves in order to commit themselves to serving the risen Lord. You have to be open to the evidence of the resurrection, the day everything changed. Let this be the day that everything changes for you by trusting in Jesus as your Savior. Romans 10:9 tells you to “confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”