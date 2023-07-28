LUGOFF — Willie Salmond Jr., 75 of Lugoff, S.C., passed away on July 24, 2023. Born in Kershaw County, he was the son of Priscilla Salmond and the late Willie Salmond Sr. He was educated in the Kershaw County school system and received further certifications pertaining to his career as a machinist. He put his talents to work at Cogsdill Tool for more than 30 years. He was a faithful member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Lugoff, S.C., where he was involved in the music ministry as a bass guitar player. He began playing the bass guitar as a teenager and in his early days played in bands including the Gospel 6 and the Cosmophonics. He later helped form and became the lead bass guitar player for the Gospel Cavaliers. He played with them for more than 20 years, retiring from the group in 2019. After his retirement as a machinist in 2013, Willie enjoyed taking bus day-trips with his wife and church family where he appointed himself as the group photographer. He would take candid shots of the trip and proudly share their experiences on social media.
Willie was preceded in death by his father, Willie Salmond Sr.; his older brother, James DuBose; and sister, Yvonne Outen.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years, Delores Salmond; his son, Travis Salmond (Stephanie); his daughters, Michelle Portee-Hampton (Sean), Kenya C. Salmond and Jocelyn K. Salmond; grandsons, Zachary Salmond and Zarrius Salmond; his mother, Priscilla Salmond; siblings, Sarah Harris, Geryldine Wilkins (Earl), Willie Mae Sanders (Thomas), Larry Salmond, Terry Salmond (Barbara), Clifton Outen, Jennifer Evans (Eddie) and Vermell Salmond; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Singletary (Richard), Sharon Stewart, Robin Stewart and Inez Stewart; as well as two aunts, Virginia Brooks and Annie Kate Green; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Marion Bennett. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.