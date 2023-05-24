BISHOPVILLE — Paulette Evans of Sumter has released a new children’s devotional booklet of stories entitled, “To the Children; With love, God.”
Evans, who has published several booklets for children, said this one is being used in churches and is “a devotional booklet for youngsters that depicts the traits of the Holy Spirit in short articles centered around animals.”
She gave the booklet “a lot of serious thought and talked with a few ministers before I wrote it,” Evans shares. “The truth is that children find their first acceptance to the outside world by their relationship with animals, such as dogs, cats, and horses. Like their domestic counterparts, wild animals need to be respected and appreciated for their positive traits.”
Evans said the nine “traits of the Holy Spirit are seen by the following animals in my booklet: dog, cat, otter, black bear, elephant, Galapagos Tortoise, gorilla; Bottle-Nosed Dolphin; and the horse.”
The booklet is currently being used in eight churches in the Sumter area, she said.
Evans’ booklet sells for $15 and is an excellent tool for Vacation Bible School programs as well as other children’s church-related programs.
If you would like to purchase a copy of “To the Children; With love, God,” you can email Evans at patientpaul@yahoo.com or call her at 803-468-4917.