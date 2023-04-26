Special to the Observer
BISHOPVILLE — They are back!
It is April and that can only mean the Lee County Lions are taking orders for Vidalia onions. The Lee County Lions Club has been selling Vidalia onions since 2015.
Reigning 3-time onion-selling champion Margaret Copeland said that she has begun her campaign to win a fourth consecutive championship.
“Selling Vidalia onions is the main source of our income for the year,”
Copeland said. “This income is used to help people in our community. My staff (State Farm Insurance) has already started calling people who have bought onions in the past. I want to be number one again, because the more onions we can sell, the more we can help the community.”
Copeland’s sales strategy takes advantage of her love for Vidalia onions.
“I have an onion casserole recipe I give everybody that I sell onions to,” she said.
Prior to Copeland’s reign as “Onion Lady,” Team Charlie Whitaker dominated the annual sales campaign. Whitaker recognizes he has plenty of support.
“I sell onions all over the country,” Whitaker said. “But it’s not just me. My mama helps me. And Randy Burns, Cissy Burns, April Rembert, Tammy Hawkins, Jake and Marie (Smith) my sister Sam and other Lions also help. When we sell onions, we put the money in the bank so we can help people.”
Lion George Roberts, who is a past recipient for Lee County Lion of the year, said he is not a great salesperson.
“I do accept orders though, and I will help deliver onions to State Farm, and I will be there to help people when they come to pick up the onions,” Roberts said. “The Vidalia onions sales serve as our primary financial resource on an annual basis so we are able to carry out the Lions community programs. I get a lot of satisfaction serving the underserved in our community. I think the most important service that we are known for is helping people with vision problems. If you don’t have the means to correct your eyesight, contact a Lion.”
Lee County Lions President Martha Houser agrees that the club’s vision program is the club’s primary focus.
“Membership dues are sent to Lions International to support global outreach,” Houser said. “The onion sales campaign is the club’s only fundraiser for the year. We sold 430 bags of Vidalia onions last year.
With this revenue, we provide glasses with help from Lee Eye Associates for Lee County residents who qualify.”
Providing eyeglasses requires typically more than $4,000 each year, she added.
Revenue from the annual Vidalia onion sales also makes it possible to carry out the club’s other service projects.
“We also have a Bingo program that does monthly visits to Cottonwood Villa, Bishopville Manor and McCoy Nursing Home,” Houser said. “We provide a Christmas Party every year for one of the nursing homes and have given a personal gift for the residents. We have also helped with beautification around Lee County. The James House and the Lee County Care Center come to mind.”
Copeland acknowledges that while selling Vidalia onions is easy, delivering onions is sometimes difficult.
Anyone who buys onions from Copeland, Team Whitaker or Roberts can pick up their onions from the parking lot of State Farm Insurance on May 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment.
Small 10 lb. bags are $12, and the large 25 lb. bags are $20.
Anyone interested in ordering Vidalia onions is encouraged to contact a Lion, including Copeland, Houser, Whitaker, Burns, Warren Jeffords, Sally and Roy Atkinson, and Dianne and Fred Sandy before May 10.