Each new generation of Americans create their own new word s that add to the English language. The high tech generations have their fancy-smansy words such as apps and platforms and gigabits and gigabites, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.
I mean, like words have new meanings today. When I was growing up, an app was paperwork you filled out while looking for a job. A gig was a job and a pad was an apartment--like bachelor’s pad. And platforms were ugly shoes with thick soles and thick-wedged heels that made short people look taller.
Now there are some British traditionalists who think that we Americans are destroying the English language. And I’ll admit that American English transcends all others and can change the lexicon for all other English-speaking countries over time.
The other day I was at the supermarket and two middle-aged ladies from the baby boom generation were ordering snacks at the deli counter. One lady turned to her friend who has walked away momentarily and she said, “Helen, we’re ready, what do you want? And the other lady said, “Just get me a half pound of the thing-a-ma-jig. And her friend said, “Which one?”
And she said, “You know, the one with the sliced olives and the thing-a-ma-do.” Her friend replied, “You mean the one with the what-cha-ma-call-it?”
To which she replied, “Yes, that’s the one!”
They must’ve been regular customers because the middle-aged clerk behind the deli counter seemed to understand what they wanted and she started to fill the order.
So when it came my turn to order, I said to the clerk, “Yes, ma’am, let me have a half pound of the thing-a-ma-jig and a quarter pound of the thing-a-ma-do.”
And the clerk said, “You want the one with the what-cha-ma-call-it?” And I said, “No, give me the one that has the doohickey on the label.” Now she’s getting a little exasperated and says, “We don’t have the one with the doohickey on the label.” So I said, “Okay, then just give me the one with the ah..ah…thingumabog attached.”
Now she’s a little worn out so she said, “Will there be anything else?” So I said, “Ah, did I overhear you say you got the new whatchamacallit in?”
“Yeah, we got the one with the gizmo on the side label,” she said. “You know, the one with what’s-his-face on the box.”
“You mean the one with the new doohickey that you see on the whats-his-face show on television?” I ask.
“Yep, that’s the one,” she says.
“Okay, I’ll take a half pound,” I say. “I’ll just have to mix it with the whatchamacallums.”
The next time you hear a geezer from the Baby Boom generation ordering at the deli counter, don’t stand there act like you don’t know what they’re talking about.
Can you dig it….comprenez vous..….capisce?? Everybody and their brother knows what a doohickey is, whippersnappers…..whew!