The wait for high school football is almost over.
The hours in the weight room, not to mention the blood, sweat and tears from pre-season practice will culminate on Aug. 11 for Lee Central with the second annual FTC Jamboree at Manning High School’s Ramsey Stadium.
The Stallions are scheduled to take the field against Carvers Bay at 6:45 p.m. They will play two 12-minute quarters. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at Lee Central, all of the other participating schools and the Manning High Fieldhouse. They will be $12 at the gate.
Lee Central head coach Justin Danner, who has been at the helm since 2015, is glad to be getting involved in the jamboree.
“It’s very exciting because it gives us a home,” he said. “We have people in the Columbia area and other areas. We know where we fit — in the Sumter area. It gives us a jamboree we can look forward to. It’s big for our community; it’s big for our football community. We have the Sumter Touchdown Club (presented by FTC) and the scholarships they give. This is kind of the missing piece.”
The jamboree will get underway at 6 p.m. with Clarendon Hall facing off against Williamsburg Academy. Laurence Manning will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 7:30 p.m. In the finale at 8:15 p.m, East Clarendon will take on Ridgeland.
Clarendon School District Athletic Director and Manning head coach Reggie Kennedy said he likes the direction the jamboree is headed.
“We are very excited to bring the 2nd Annual FTC Football Jamboree to our community this year,” he said. “A special thanks to FTC for bringing this event to community. We are looking forward to kicking off the season with this event.”