The audience member had the answer. Mr. Ryder had been caught running drugs and was now serving time in the state penitentiary! Perhaps he taught the other inmates how to win at checkers!
I have often wondered if my teacher ever taught anyone who became a state checker champion. It could happen, and maybe it did. Perhaps I missed my golden opportunity.
One more related story occurred many years later when, as a consultant, I shared this story. At the break, a lady volunteered a procedure used at her school to alert teachers that a supervisor was coming.
It seems that a teacher tended to teach while standing at a window that overlooked the parking lot. Whenever the supervisor drove up, she would hand a ruler to a fair-haired child who was to hold it vertically and tap on the windows of the teachers. Whenever they nodded, the child would go to the next class. I often wondered if the supervisor ever realized what was happening — or if the child even knew what she was doing! Eventually, I came to wonder if anyone was doing that when I arrived.
High School Years
Although the high school building was next to my elementary school and although the grade 9-12 classes were on either side of a not-very-long hall, I was obsessed about being lost at the beginning of each period, especially when I discovered that teachers’ names were not on the doors. The halls were crowded, and I was overwhelmed in the crush of people, somewhat akin to Walmart shoppers on Black Friday.
Because of my C in arithmetic during the last sixth-week period in grade 8, I was placed in the low achieving section. When school began in the fall, my teacher, Mrs. Hall, an older lady in her first year teaching at our school, quickly realized that I was misplaced. Perhaps she never tried to get me reassigned to a more appropriate class, or maybe the placement was engraved in stone!
In any case, she dealt with the situation by asking me to teach three or four of my classmates some of the basics. Each day we went to the history teacher’s classroom (he was also the physical education teacher and met in the gym during that period) for the tutoring sessions. I received multiple opportunities to figure out how to teach simple math skills to my classmates.
Perhaps that is why I developed a real interest in teaching math! There is widespread recognition of the fact that teaching something is one of the best ways of learning it. That may sometimes apply to acquiring some of the teaching skills. In any case, my report card for that math class shows I had a final A-minus average. Interesting. I don’t even remember being in class so why did I get a minus?
On reflection, I remember the fairly recent Thomas B. Fordham Institute study that found the long-term progress of top students was “languid.” It may very well be that many elementary and middle school teachers and schools spend so much time trying to drag all students through the required curriculum that the more advanced students make very little progress (for them).
The same result prevails in high school, even when students are assigned to different categories of achievement. The lower achievers typically are provided materials beyond their present learning capabilities and continue to achieve at low levels, and higher achievers make less progress than should be expected.
I was also enrolled in the coach’s history class. The episode I remember most vividly is preparing at the last minute for a test by studying on the school bus. When we arrived in class, Mr. L. M. Grantham announced that he would administer the test the following day. That was fine with me, for I knew I was ready. The next day, he postponed the test again. That delay continued for several days until he finally took the time to create the test.
Several days later, I was truly shocked by my grade, for it was really bad. I had memorized information so quickly that I also lost it quickly because I didn’t review. I must have learned (at least temporarily) from the experience, for my subsequent report card grades in social studies were all A’s. However, the lesson did not permanently imprint itself in my brain, for years later, as a college student, I made the same mistake in an Art Appreciation course. As a result of that second situation, I did change my approach to study. It was a hard lesson but one that, once learned, was invaluable.
The thought occurs that by burning the midnight oil several times a semester, students sometimes make decent grades while depriving themselves of a good education. I wish I had internalized the real lesson much earlier.
In some class, perhaps history, we were required to make a family tree. My parents had been divorced, and I knew almost nothing about my father’s family; likewise, I knew almost nothing about my mother’s family, for she had lost her parents early. Thus, I chose to interview my stepfather’s parents.
Mother warned me not to ask about marriage and birth dates. I followed her advice and learned, decades later, that any fears of a scandal were misplaced. My interest in genealogy did not materialize at that time; it was only many years later that family history became one of my major interests. Today I recognize that the older one is, the more likely it is that the person will be interested in family history — often after the senior generation with all of their knowledge has passed on.