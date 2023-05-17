“Pray at all times.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:17
Father God, we thank you for all that you do. We thank you for the breath in our bodies. We thank you for the food on our tables. We thank you for shelter. We thank you for strength. We thank you for your grace and mercy. We thank you for your love and compassion.
God, we thank you for being a mind regulator. We thank you for being a way maker. We thank you for being a comforter and we thank you for healing. We thank you for your love and kindness. We thank you for loving us the way that you do.
Father God, we thank you for being a heart fixer. You have been a bridge over troubled water. You have been a father to the fatherless and a mother to the motherless. We thank you for Holy Ghost boldness. We thank you for allowing us to operate our gifts and talents.
We thank you for supplying our needs, and even our wants. Thank you, God, for keeping our loved ones safe. Thank you for salvation and forgiveness. Thank you for your promises.
Father God, please continue to watch over us and guide us as we do your will. May we continue to trust you, even when we don’t understand. Allow us to grow in who you’ve called us to be. Allow us to operate in the spirit of obedience as we give your name the glory.
We thank you for the blessings that will flow in our lives. We thank you for the opportunities. We thank you for increase and overflow. We love you God, and we are nothing without you. In Jesus’ name, amen.