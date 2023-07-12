NOTE: Before continuing to share my teaching experiences, I think it may be helpful to explain the early influences that affected my college education and school teaching.
I was born near the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents who married early and divorced early. When my mother remarried, the man I called Dad became my stepfather. My early years included attendance at age 4 at a Salvation Army Day Care center in which the teacher noted that I liked music and enjoyed listening to stories.
There were no available kindergartens; I spent the first two years and most of the third one in a neighborhood school P. S. (Public School) 27, Commodore John Rodgers School, half a dozen blocks away, on 100 North Chester Street. I learned to read with phonics and, according to my primary-grade report cards, was a good student.
However, I am hard pressed to describe specifics beyond remembering some of the basal reading stories, a play “Hansel and Gretel,” big barrels of colored clay sealed in plastic, and tempera paint in little jars, easels, and smocks, and a long hooked rod that enabled the teachers to raise or lower the upper part of the windows.
I do have a clear memory of seeing a dead man on the playground one morning. The three-story school had a basement. The only way the classes at that level could have sunlight was to excavate a space about a yard away from the school from the bottom of the windows to the surface. To keep careless children from falling into the chasm, a metal barred fence surrounded each dug-out area.
Apparently, someone attempted to break into the school through the windows of the first floor, stood on the uppermost bar, and tripped, falling to his death into the open space. When teachers learned of the accident, they shushed us away from the area.
When I was nine years old, my parents moved from the big city to an ancient secluded farmhouse four miles from the small town of Oakboro, North Carolina. Because we moved in April and school was scheduled to end in six weeks, my mother didn’t bother to enroll me in class that spring. That was before the days of attendance officers, and no one at the school knew that one of my sisters and I were truants (and that my parents today would be charged with “contributing to the delinquency of minors”). We, of course, were too young to realize what was happening, and I suppose our older neighbors across the cotton field or the ones at the intersection of our rutted road and the highway saw no reason to raise any unpleasant issues.
Fifth-grade Year
In the fall, however, Dad drove Mother and us to school. At the principal’s office, Mr. J. L. Haynes informed us that, since northern schools were more advanced than southern schools, I should skip the fourth grade and go immediately into the fifth. Never mind that I had “played hookie” during the last part of grade three and that I had brought no school records to verify my mother’s claim that I was a very good student.
And overlook the fact that some students in every school can make it look good or bad; in brief, generalities and stereotypes can mask considerable student differences.
The new principal, perhaps busy with a school that included grades 1-12, told Mother that he was instituting a different student assignment plan that year. Students and parents would be allowed to select their teachers from the two available choices at each grade level.
As we walked from the high school to the elementary building, Mother suggested that since I had had only women teachers in the primary grades, I should enroll in the man teacher’s class. That was fine with me; I didn’t realize what a long-term difference that choice would make. Mother and I had arrived early, so, when we found the man’s name over the door, I walked in with my bag lunch (the school had no cafeteria), and Mother left to find my sister’s room.
It might be helpful to recall that in my southern community at that time, “Yankees” were not the most popular newcomers. Even worse was a Yankee who talked like one — no y’alls, I’m fixin’ to, me and him ain’t — you get the idea. Indeed, my dad’s mother accused me of “putting on airs” and “trying to talk fancy,” and it didn’t help that Dad often commanded, “Get your nose out of that book and go outside and play.”
My clothes also marked me as a stranger: Unlike almost all of the other boys, I wore shoes (not just on Sunday!) and at the time I didn’t even own a pair of bib overalls. Two more “little” problems: I had not wanted to leave my Baltimore home and my friends, and, being a year younger than my classmates, I became terribly shy.
While waiting for the school day to begin, I wandered over to the long row of windows and watched while the other children played a variety of games (tag, marbles, leapfrog, etc.) on the hard dirt surface. Finally, the bell rang, and the students trooped into the school — but none of them darkened the door of my class! Only Mr. Huneycutt appeared. So here we were with one teacher and one student. Next door, the female teacher had more children than Mother Goose! Apparently my new peers knew something that I didn’t. However, my teacher didn’t realize that I was “the new kid on the block”; he mistakenly assumed I was the only child who wanted to be in his class!