BISHOPVILLE — Kimberly King of Elliott says “Road to Restoration” was “birthed from the church, Divine Restoration Word Global Ministries, where I’m the senior pastor. We wanted to do something different and do something to give back to our community…Our mission is to create a nonprofit that will implement restoration through Christian principles that will evoke hope and stability to an ever-changing community. Our vision is to transform lives from the inside out through restoration. Whether you’re broken, whether you’re going through some type of trauma or just having a hard time, this is the place where you can come and we will in some capacity be able to help.”
The center is located at 538 Wisacky Highway, Suite 101, right beside BoSmith Furniture. A ribbon cutting was held recently to celebrate Road to Restoration’s grand opening.
“Our main focus to be sure that we are of help to our community,” King says. Born and raised in Elliott, she said prayer led her to open the center. “I’ve been in ministry for more than 22 years,” she says. “This is not new to me. I believe in giving back and serving the community. I believe this center is needed because I want to give the community something different to look forward to…When you think about our young people sitting idle and the things they can be thinking of to get into, we want to offer something to keep them away from trouble and that ‘idle mindset.’ We want them to know we’re here to help.”
Road to Restoration provides services to those 13-55 years of age who are dealing with trauma, are homeless, have been incarcerated, suspended from school or who are recommended by the courts or social services. King says the program “presents an opportunity to introduce a change of mindset that will help to promote a better way of life as well as reroute decisions or choices that will counteract at-risk behaviors.” With core values that include leadership, compassion, respect, resiliency, community and collaboration, the center offers restoration classes, resume building, a food pantry for those in need, men’s roundtable, computer access for jobs or business, character building, youth empowerment, parenting classes and more.
“In July, we’ll be offering a kids’ craft and parenting classes,” King said. “We’ll be offering a business class on starting your own business, as well. I’ll also be offering classes on the Seven Keys to Restoration and that’s from a book that I wrote. It’s about restoring the whole man.”
King is the author of From a Mess to a Miracle, 7 Keys to Restoration, and 7 Keys to Restoration Curriculum as well being as a Ministry Coach. She holds a bachelor’s in psychology, and a master’s degree in nonprofit organization. She and her husband, Corey King, operated the Center of H.O.P.E. in Elliott for several years. The center provided after school and summer programs for youth ages 6-17.
“Now that we’re here and open, we’re looking to create partnerships with established agencies in Lee County so we can all come together to offer that help to our community,” King said. “We want to connect and collaborate.”
Road to Restoration is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in July, King says. “Our hours will change after summer break is over,” she said.
For more information about Road to Restoration, you can call 803-483-2727.