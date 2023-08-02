The story of a free America’s birth begins with the people wanting to be set free from the oppression, unfair taxes, tyranny, and injustice of England. This desire led to the Revolutionary War and resulted in America becoming a free independent nation, “the land of the free.”
We know that all people were not free. That same desire for slaves led to the Civil War, which resulted in slaves being declared free. Yet Juneteenth revealed that all authorized slaves were not free for an illegal two and a half years. Abraham Lincoln envisioned in the Gettysburg Address “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom- and that the government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from this earth.”
His vision was that of equality and unity. We are still waiting for his vision to materialize. It will happen one day through Jesus.
You must choose to be free. Jesus is the answer to all your needs and woes. You need to be saved from sin. Choose Jesus. You need to be blessed, and to have hope, love, and peace. You need to be healed or delivered. Choose Jesus. You need sight to see, physically and spiritually. You need to be set free — of whatever. Choose Jesus. When Jesus made the announcement of His ministry, He revealed that He can free the people and heal them all (Lk. 4:18-19).
Jesus healed everyone who came to Him for healing because it was God’s will. He will still heal anyone who desires to be healed or set free. He only has to come to Jesus in faith. Jesus does not change.
Let’s recognize that sickness and disease are not of God, but are of the devil, who comes to steal, kill, and destroy (Jn. 10:10). Job experienced calamities of every kind. He thought they came from God, but Satan caused Job’s tragedies. God allowed them for His purpose. It proved to Satan that Job, a righteous man, would not forsake God regardless of his sufferings. But Satan had to get permission from God, who is in control of everything.
Jesus came that we might have a “more abundant life” (Jn. 10:10), life in its fullness. Abundant means plentiful, rich, and overflowing. The “more abundant life” is much more than we need or want. Jesus is offering a life that is complete in Him. Some people have everything they could possibly want in the physical which is temporal. Yet, they feel a void, discontentment, and unfulfillment. That is the spiritual which is eternal. They rely on happiness from the world when they should seek joy from the LORD.
The ”more abundant life” can only be attained through the good news that Jesus saves. Confess your belief that Jesus died for your sins and God raised Him from the dead to be saved. Choose to be free through Jesus and you will finally be free in heaven with equality and unity.