Special to the Observer
BISHOPVILLE — The National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Lee County Section, sponsored their annual Harambee Recognition Program on Sunday, April 23 at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial Park near Mayesville. This year’s national theme was “Let’s All Pull Together,” while the section’s local them was “Pulling Together to Build a Greater Community.”
This community-based recognition program recognizes and honors persons from the county in the areas of religion, civics, education and student academic achievement. The program committee added another category to honor and recognize a member from the section who exhibited exemplary service and has gone “above and beyond the call of duty.”
This year’s 2023 honorees were:
- Academic Achievement: Jaisha Hickmon, Zylahyah Williams and Shadae Rembert
- Civic: Bettye Viola Scott
- Education: Sylvia A. Scott
- Religion: Rev. Raymond F. Cook Jr.
- NCNW Member: Windi King
The speaker for the occasion was Minister Omeka Harmon Benjamin, co-founder of Tabernacle of Champions in Bishopville, the Daniel Center of Leadership in Charlotte, N.C., and founder of Girls Pursuing Success in Rock Hill. Minister Benjamin’s message embraced the national and local theme. She began by unpacking the definition and meaning of “Harambee” and its significance to community.
“Unity is where we all come together for the vision, regardless of age, race, educational level and financial status,” Benjamin said. “Everyone contributes their ideas and selects the ones for the betterment of all, not just one.” Additionally, Benjamin said people need to consider challenging themselves to “want better” and that begins by humbling ourselves and seeking opportunities. “The section’s local theme is ‘Pulling Together to Build a Greater Community,’ therefore, let’s remember that ‘community’ ends with ‘unity,’ ” she said.
A memorial observance was held for deceased members who transitioned since the last recognition program. Queenie M. Boyd, Harambee program and section membership chairperson, recognized elected officials, clergy and other special guests. Boyd encouraged persons present to consider joining the NCNW-Lee Section to include men who are eligible to join as associate members.
Merdis Bryant, NCNW president, thanked everyone for attending the program. She extended sincere appreciation to the speaker, chairperson and members of the Harambee program committee and all Lee Section NCNW members. Bryant noted that the student academic achievement awards were accepted by the parents of the recipients, as the students were on their senior trip. Bryant also expressed her congratulations to the honorees and acknowledged their family members, special guests and all those who were present.