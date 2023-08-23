BISHOPVILLE — Under a bright and very hot August sky, Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy (PDMSTA) celebrated a milestone that has been a long time coming—the groundbreaking for a brand new school.
Students and staff, family and friends, and other stakeholders gathered together at 101 Doc’s Drive, Bishopville on Aug. 11 to share in the ceremony.
Dr. Keith Bailey, executive director of PDMSTA, thanked parents, teachers, business leaders, and other stakeholders who have rallied behind the $5.9 million building project, recognizing its potential to meet the growing demand for high-quality education in the region.
“The new building is been a long-awaited project,” Bailey said. “Our faculty, staff, parents and students have eagerly anticipated this development since 2019. We are excited to expand our capacity to serve more students and are deeply grateful for the support of our partners, including USDA, South Carolina Federal Credit Union, John Brown Consulting, and others who have propelled us forward.”
It’s been a long journey to get to this point, Bailey said. “We’ve made some history getting here,” he said. “To our board, I want to say thank you—you are still making history here. We just celebrated 10 years last year and here we are again, marking another milestone at PDMSTA.”
He told the students to pay attention to his next remarks. “I know we’re in a generation of entitlement,” Bailey said. “We feel things should just happen but as this building goes up, I want you to know it didn’t just happen. It was based off of sacrifice—everything we received didn’t just happen; it was because of sacrifice and sacrifice is a seed. Because with persistence, and with perseverance, the harvest is what we’re going to see, hopefully, in less than a year.”
Students from elementary to high school took part in the program, including third grader Tammy Wilson, who gave the welcome. “Today marks a new chapter in the history of our community and school,” she told those gathered for the event. “Today you will hear from individuals who were instrumental in this project. We welcome you to our groundbreaking ceremony.”
Other students recognized honored guests and stakeholders, gave the history of the school and talked about the significance of the new school project.
Ninth grader Antonio Atkinson said the story of PDMSTA is one of “passion and determination, driven by concerned citizens of Lee County who sought to provide quality STEM education to rural students.”
The school’s journey began more than 20 years ago when a planning committee was formed to explore the need for an elementary charter school that focused on science-related fields. Although the initial charter school application was turned down by the S.C. Public Charter School District, school supporters persisted and in 2012, PDMSTA was unanimously awarded its charter.
“In the fall of 2013, PDMSTA’s doors finally opened, serving kindergarten through second grade,” Atkinson said. “By the end of the second year, our school served grades K through five and the school decided to add one grade each year after that.”
In 2016, PDMSTA added a middle school program. A high school curriculum followed and the first class of students to graduate from PDMSTA did so in 2022, marking a significant milestone for the school.
Fourth grader Preston Jackson said the groundbreaking ceremony represents the culmination of countless hours of planning, dedication and unwavering commitment from all who have come together to make their vision a reality. “We gather here with hearts full of joy and anticipation as we break ground for our esteemed school,” he said. “PDMSTA will be a beacon of knowledge, innovation and growth for future generations. Today is a testament to the power of collaboration, community and shared dreams.”
Bishopville Mayor Luke Giddings said PDMSTA is “the very definition of what a great community is….As your mayor, it fills me with immense pride and joy to witness this significant milestone in our community’s journey towards a brighter future…This groundbreaking ceremony is not just about the physical construction of a building; it is a testament to our collective belief in the power of education to transform lives.”
He thanked the educators, administrators and community members “who have worked to make this vision today a reality.”
Giddings, who is 21 years old and is Bishopville’s youngest mayor ever elected, said education is “incredibly important and I was right where you were, not long ago...Education is the cornerstone of progress and this new school represents our unwavering commitment to providing our children with the best opportunities for both growth and success. It symbolizes our dedication to nurturing young minds, fostering creativity and preparing you for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
Dr. Perry Mills, district representative for the S.C. Public Charter School District, congratulated all present, telling them, “You’re doing the right thing at the right time. This is a momentous opportunity to have the facility that you all deserve. I applaud you all for doing what had to be done to be successful. I look forward to coming back to see your progress in the near future.”
Tim Ellis, Area Director for South Carolina USDA Rural Development, said when completed, the new school will have the capacity to serve 285 students. “We’re thrilled to be here on behalf of Rural Development to celebrate this groundbreaking,” he said. “This Community Facilities loan and grant consists of a $5.8 million loan and a $100,000 grant awarded to PDMSTA…That’s a big monetary investment but I believe the return on this investment is going to be far greater. You kids will be able to have a new facility, brand new experiences and you and the staff will be able to enjoy a brand new school.”
Ellis said the Community Facilities Loan and Grants Program provides loans, grants and loan guarantees for essential community infrastructure so people who live and work in rural areas can enjoy the same basic quality of life and services enjoyed by those in urban and metropolitan areas.
“We were happy to work with your community leaders and partners on this project,” Ellis said. “Partnerships are essential to who we are. This shows what can be accomplished when we work and collaborate together, forming community partnerships…When rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
Mekole Cotton, chairman of the PDMSTA Board of Directors, told the students that the groundbreaking “is for you—for your development, your dreams, your future. We did this because we believe in you…When you walk through the halls of your new school, I want you to be excited and I want you to be inspired and see what can happen with hard work, dedication and perseverance. You can accomplish all of your goals. Your dreams can manifest and a vision can come to pass.”
Remarks were also shared by Dr. John Brown with John Brown Consulting LLC, Randy Byerly with South Carolina Federal Credit Union, and Hawkins & Kolb Construction.
“Our vision, plainly stated, is a community working together to prepare students for success in a global economy,” Bailey said. “So, we truly aim to create visionaries, student leaders, individuals who are innovative, critical thinkers—those individuals who can provide solutions throughout the community.”
The new facility will boast state-of-the-art amenities, including modern classrooms, advanced science and computer labs, a dynamic library, as well as conference and office spaces. The building will have the latest technology and be designed to be fully ADA-compliant, ensuring accessibility for all.