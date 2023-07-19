BISHOPVILLE — Alexis Pipkins, executive director of Lee County First Steps, briefed members of Lee County Council on the First Steps program at their July 11 meeting. A nonprofit, Lee County First Steps is a local partnership of South Carolina’s First Steps and works collaboratively to ensure that all children, birth to age 5, start school ready to reach their highest potential.
“Like all the local partnerships, we operate as an independent nonprofit with a local board and staff,” Pipkins said. “Because our community has unique needs and resources, we tailor our offerings to best meet the needs of local families.”
Pipkins acknowledged First Steps board members and staff in the audience before sharing some information about the organization, whose mission is to “ensure children arrive at school healthy and ready to learn,” he said.
Staff works toward that goal by offering a number of programs such as Strengthening Families, other activities, childcare scholarships, training for childcare providers and much more, he told council. “We engage families, caregivers, and community partners in high-quality programs and services that improve early childhood development,” Pipkins said. “We also serve as a connector and convener of all early childhood stakeholders in Lee County.”
When he first came to Lee County more than 20 years ago, Pipkins said he didn’t know “how long the journey would be. But I had a board that is committed…and because of that, we have been able to move from being basically a 3-person operation to where we are today. Since its inception, First Steps has brought in more than $8 million to the county.”
He noted that Save the Children USA works closely with First Steps, which “provides us the opportunity to implement a program called Early Steps to School Success.”
Lee County First Steps office is located at 722 West Church St.
County Council Chairman Travis Windham praised Pipkins for the “positive impact First Steps has had on our county.”
At the conclusion of Pipkins’ presentation, council recognized Liu Pu, an education fellow from China who is visiting South Carolina’s First Steps programs and was in Bishopville last week. “She also works with Save the Children in China so we have had an awesome opportunity for her to spend the day with us to see the work we’re doing here,” Pipkins said.
Council presented Pu with a plaque recognizing her efforts and contributions in early childhood development.
In other business, council:
• gave second reading approval of an ordinance approving the contract for closing on the sale of property to Hogslat that authorizes the county administrator to sign on behalf of the county. Watkins said Hogslat is a retail business that provides equipment primarily to “livestock producers, poultry house operators, things of that nature. They’re going to build a relatively small facility here, employing four or five people on property adjacent to the James Industrial Park on Highway 341. It’s a 1.55 acre lot we agreed to sell for $40,000;”
• gave third and final reading approval of a proposed zoning map amendment to rezone TMP 030-11-00-103 owned by Cousar Memorial Presbyterian Church from light industrial to general commercial to allow for a cemetery on the property;
• authorized the county administrator to accept a grant to be used for wildlife perimeter fencing at the Lee County Airport. “Federal funding will pay for 90% of the project,” Watkins said. “We’ve already bid the project and construction should begin any day now.”
The county applied for a grant from the S.C. Aeronautics Commission “because they will pay up to 5% of the balance,” he added. “We received that grant and that’s what we’re authorizing today, to accept a grant for $26,000 that will go toward the total cost of about $500,000 for this project;”
• gave third and final reading approval to an ordinance adopting various international and standard codes relating to inspection activities of the county and enforcement of building provisions as provided in said codes;
• heard committee and the administrator’s report.