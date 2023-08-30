BISHOPVILLE — It was hot and humid work last week, but Lee State Park personnel were not to be deterred and have now completed two new kayak/canoe launches on Lynches River at the park. And the best part is … park staff have installed concrete erosion mats that will make launching kayaks and canoes easier and safer, Park Manager Dan Hancock says.
The mats, which are designed for erosion control on river banks, “will be able to withstand flooding and create a solid base to launch and return the kayaks or canoes, no matter the water levels,” he said.
Mats have also been placed on nearby parking surfaces, Hancock added. “Both areas are marked with ‘Kayak/Canoe Launch’ signs, and we’re trying to work on a few intermediate pull-outs for possible tube floating. Also, some road areas are getting some much-needed improvements,” he said.
All of these improvements wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of S.C. Representative Will Wheeler, who worked to make sure Lee State Park received the funding earmarked to support park enhancements. “We’re very grateful to Rep. Wheeler for his efforts and his support of this park,” Hancock said.
Last October, Wheeler announced that Lee and Goodale state parks would receive a combined total of $250,000 through legislative revenue funds allocated in the fiscal year 2023 state budget. “Lee and Goodale state parks are valued resources, enjoyed by locals and visitors,” Wheeler said. “Usage and local interest in the parks have increased, and we are thrilled to have been successful in being able to help obtain funding to improve the quality and scope of activities available to folks using these parks.”
Hancock said one of the projects he wanted to do with the $75,000 allocated to Lee was build a launch to increase access to the picturesque Lynches River. “And we were actually able to build two,” he said.
Hancock said the canoe/kayak launches at the park will provide a halfway point between two existing public access launches along the river, making journeys easier for recreational paddlers. The Lynches River is a designated State Scenic River and is an outstanding recreational resource for fishing, hunting, camping, and boating.
Using park staff to put in the launches, Hancock was able to stretch the state dollars. “And we’re taking advantage of the lower river levels right now and actually doing in-house work so we don’t have to deal with someone else’s time table,” he said. “Using our labor and these erosion mats, instead of having concrete poured, we were able to put in two launches. So, now, if people want, they can stay within the park boundaries or they can start at the Highway 15 bridge and paddle down to the park. Now they have options.”
In addition to the landings, park staff has installed parking areas for the two places on Loop Road where people can launch their kayaks. “So there’s now a solid, not muddy, area to park cars,” Hancock said. “And there’s no way we could have done this without our dedicated and hardworking staff. They did a tremendous job, even doing stuff when I was off. We all work really well together as a team out here and get stuff done.”
Staff put the final touches on the areas Friday, adding hand rails that lead down to the river. Hancock said he believes the new launches will have a tremendous impact on the ability of folks to enjoy both Lynches River and Lee State Park.
“And I would add that if people want to come out and volunteer to help clean out limbs and debris that block some stretches of the river, we would welcome their help,” he said. “Everyone’s more than welcome to come out any time.”