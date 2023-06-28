• The Swearing-In Ceremony for Mayor and members of Bishopville City Council will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Colclough Building, 109 E. Church St.
• The Lee County Developmental Disabilities Foundation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. prior to the annual meeting of Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board at 4 p.m. on June 28. If you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473 ext. 229.
• Mark your calendars and save the date! Tomorrow's Leaders is planning the Lee County Wide Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Drive, Bishopville. Students from all schools in Lee County are welcome to attend and must be present to receive school supplies. For information or to make a donation, contact Dr. Tracy at tomorrowsleaderssc@gmail.com
• The public is invited to a Meet & Greet for Lee County Treasurer Elect Shirley C. Dixon on Saturday, July 1 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville.
• A Charity Bingo event will be held July 1 and July 15 at the old Bishopville High School Gym, 121 E. College St. There is a $3 entry fee per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. No one under age 6 is allowed in the Bingo room.
• Lee County Relay for Life is back! This year's event will be held on Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. If you are, or if you know a cancer survivor, please share this information. The survivors' banquet will be held on Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 Church St. Also, it's not too late join the event by forming a team! For more information, contact Barbara Simon at 803-651-1994.
• From Shells to Scales and Tails will be presented at the Lee County Library on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 p.m.