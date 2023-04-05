BISHOPVILLE, S.C.
The final concert in the 2022-2023 Ruth Josey Bell Performing Arts Series will be Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bishopville Opera House.
“We will have a change of pace for the last concert with a musical theatre performance!” says Lee County Arts Council Chairman Zack Medlin.
According to USC Instructor of Musical Theatre Michelle Moslemi-Hache’, the performance will be comprised of a variety of theater scenes and solos, including many from USC Musical Theater Workshop’s current production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
“The original Broadway production in 2005 was nominated for six Tony Awards, so this performance is sure to be a real treat,” Medlin said. “If you are a series ticket holder, then you are ‘good to go.’ If you are a season ticket holder and can’t make the performance, call a friend and let them use the ticket. Always good to have people in the seats.”
If you do not have a ticket, you can stop by the Bishopville Opera House, 109 N. Main St., Bishopville, or call the office at (803) 484-5090 and pick up a ticket(s).
“As always for the performing arts series, students are admitted free,” Medlin added.