BISHOPVILLE — The city of Bishopville has been awarded $8.5 million for water and wastewater upgrades from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA). The RIA announced last week it has awarded $1.369 billion in grant funding to communities across the state to “assist with improvements for cleaning drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm water resilience.”
Bishopville is one of more than 200 local governments and water authorities to receive a grant through the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP), administered by the RIA.
City Administrator Gregg McCutchen said the city applied for the grant to complete six projects, estimating the total cost for all would be almost $10 million. Some of the projects include constructing an elevated water storage tank on Highway 34, improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant, upgrade of the Lee Correctional Institution wastewater pump station and replacement of deteriorating 12 inch water lines in several areas of the city.
According to the grant application, the city proposes to fund the projects using $8.5 million from SCIIP and use $299,600 from the city’s funds for engineering services.
McCutchen and city officials were thrilled to hear Bishopville had been awarded the grant funds. “If ever the stars could line up, they’ve lined up for the city of Bishopville and Lee County,” McCutchen said. “This is a joint effort between the city and county…These funds are transformative and will build a solid future for us. It’s just real exciting to be able to move forward and get all of this done…I couldn’t be any more excited with what’s going on in Bishopville. I’m just very optimistic because once people start seeing things happening, they’ll look at us and start locating more businesses and plants here.”
Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins said the city of Bishopville “has made a lot of progress in the past several years on upgrading the water and sewer systems for both city residents and the industrial/commercial users of the system. Having strong water and sewer capacities is critical for recruiting new industries and supporting the expansion of existing businesses. The city and county councils have worked together closely to secure funding such as these most recent water and sewer grant awards and this partnership is vital to continuing the success which has recently been achieved.”
The S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program was created by RIA as a major, one-time initiative designed to have a transformative impact on water, wastewater and storm water systems in small and disadvantaged communities as well as larger, growing communities using federal funds allocated by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“The vital infrastructure improvements these funds will deliver across South Carolina will be a game changer,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The availability of critical services not only improves the immediate quality of life for our citizens, but it also makes our state more attractive for impactful and sustained economic development.”
The funding offers a unique opportunity to make long-term capital improvements that will strengthen critical services to residents and businesses, create more resilient communities and build the capacity to support future opportunities for growth and economic development, state officials say. Projects selected by RIA’s board of directors are designed to address a range of needs that will protect public health and the environment and build capacity for the future.
“Funding of these projects is particularly timely considering the current state of the economy. Rural and disadvantaged communities will be able to undertake capital projects that otherwise would take years to fund — and have them completed without shifting significant costs to its customers,” said South Carolina Rural Water Association Executive Director Jill Miller.
Priorities for project selection included regional solutions involving multiple utilities, protection of public health and water quality, resilience and storm protection, modernization of aging infrastructure, capacity development and economic opportunities. Recipients of the funds will be able to get started on their projects in the next couple of months, with a deadline to spend all funds by Dec. 31, 2026.
The types of projects that have been awarded range from storm drainage facilities that will protect residents and property from future storm damage and erosion, to upgrades of facilities that provide clean drinking water such as wells, storage tanks, treatment facilities and distribution lines, as well as the collection and treatment of sanitary sewer to protect the environment. A number of the SCIIP projects will address system capacity to create economic opportunities in the future. Eligible entities included units of local government, special purpose districts, commissions of public works, joint municipal organizations and nonprofit water systems.
More than 300 applications totaling more than $2 billion were submitted. Seventy% of all applications were funded, including at least one project in every county.