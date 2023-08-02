Mrs. Teeter also sent students to the board to complete exercises in reading skills. Once, she assigned some of us to mark out the silent letters in words and note the vowel sounds. My word was “knife.” Now, I may have been in the sixth grade, but I did not know that word. I just stood there awkwardly. “R-i-ch-ar-d (making it three syllables at least), what is the word?”
I shrugged my shoulders. “Well, sound it out then,” she directed. I tried. “Kuh-nife.” A peal of laughter rose from my classmates, sarcasm and disbelief from my teacher. “Kuh-nife?” she responded sarcastically. I tried again, “Kuh-niffy?” It seemed that my classmates were rolling in the aisles, but I’m sure they would not have dared to do so. “KUN-iffy…, Kuh-NI-fee?”
By this time I was humiliated and ignored the correct answer being whispered by several helpful classmates. My stubborn refusal to provide the correct answer further enraged her, and she directed me to stand at the board and stare at the word until I figured it out. I remained in that position until lunchtime.
Another day when she posed a question, I gave a correct answer that she thought was wrong. The spelling book assignment was to write a sentence with each new word. If necessary, we were to look it up. I faithfully did my work. The spelling word was vain. Several students volunteered sentences using the definition as “thinking highly of oneself.” I volunteered a sentence like “She tried to do her work, but her efforts were in vain.” “No!” she snapped. “That’s not right.”
I didn’t even bother trying to defend my example. By that time, I probably had learned the real lesson: do not antagonize that woman! Later I began to wonder why students should learn to spell words when they didn’t know the meanings and had to use the dictionary.
Although I complained to my mother (and assuredly I did), she never contacted the teacher. We had no telephone, and a visit to the school was out of the question because the belief that teachers were wearing “fancy” clothes intimidated her. That lesson came home to me many years later.
Seventh-grade year
The following year was peaceful although I’m not sure how productive it was. The teacher was Miss Harvey, a young lady who was engaged to be married at the end of the school year. Although my report card registers a string of satisfactory grades, the only recollection I have of her class is helping her plan the wedding.
I don’t believe she returned to the school after she married. I have often wondered why nobody ever complained. Perhaps life was too easy, and no one wanted to rock the boat. In any case, my sister said that Mrs. Roselle Hunt became the new seventh-grade teacher. She was already married and therefore presented a totally different curriculum.
Eighth-grade year
As an adult, I have spent considerable time interviewing elderly neighbors and relatives, asking them to describe the experiences they had in school. Almost all of their tales involve shenanigans rather than actual information they were expected to learn. So it is with the memories of my year in the eighth grade.
My teacher, Mr. Ryder (pseudonym), owned and operated the only movie house in town. For a dime, a person could see the show; for another dime, someone could buy a box of popcorn. Sometimes, the box contained a coupon for a free movie pass.
I had good luck the first time I went to the movies (using a coupon given to me at school by Mr. Ryder). Perhaps it was for good behavior: I can at least pretend it was. In any case, my mother gave me a dime for popcorn, and Mr. Ryder handed me a box of popcorn stacked in a far corner of the popper. Inside was a free pass for the following week.
Much later I realized that he always saved a special box of popcorn for someone who might be enticed to become a regular. At the time, however, I was thrilled; the possibility of another free coupon and witnessing the continuing segments of the Perils of Pauline were also incentives to attend each Saturday. That was one of my introductions to the business world. Today’s soaps and reality programs are the modern version of “the next thrilling episode.”
Because I had skipped the fourth grade and because of my birth date, I was the second youngest student in a class of 30-35. We were housed in a corner front room on the second floor of the cracker box. One could look through the door window and see anyone approaching from either end of the hall, which formed a horseshoe on three sides of the boxy building. The inside of the square on the first floor was the auditorium; on the top floor, a balcony ran along the back side of the auditorium and left just the outer spaces for classrooms.
I have noted that Mr. Ryder ran the local movie theater and, if we were especially good, distributed free passes to the show. Most frequently the boys were not good, and they rarely did their homework. The punishment was a standard three licks with a paddle. At the beginning of class, Mr. Ryder would say, “If you haven’t done your homework, line up.” Usually all but three of us boys formed a line and filed out the door. After every third wham, a classmate would reappear, often with a grin, and return to his seat. (I don’t recall girls being paddled. Maybe they did their homework.)