The Bishopville Police Department reported the following recent activity.
A 33-year-old Pinchum Sly Road woman was cited for disorderly conduct on May 17 after officers responded to West Church Street in reference to an unknown individual trying to get into someone’s truck. Once on the scene, the offender, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, was standing in the middle of the street, impeding traffic. The subject claimed the homeowner was a friend she knew when she lived in New York and he had stolen her dog. The homeowner, however, said he did not know the subject.
A 30-year-old Pearl Street man was cited for disorderly conduct and simple assault on May 22 after officers responded to Muldrow Street in reference to a disturbance. The subject was being loud and vulgar in front of family members and small children over food at a cookout. The victim, who is pregnant, said the subject punched her in the face with a closed fist.
A 25-year-old East Church Street man was charged with aggravated assault on May 23 after officers responded to East Church Street in reference to a domestic. Upon arrival, officers could hear the victim screaming for help from her bedroom window and saw the suspect step away from her when he noticed law enforcement’s arrival. The victim told officers the subject had choked her to the point she was in fear for her life. The suspect would not let the victim leave the room or call law enforcement and had struck her in the head with a closed fist before law enforcement arrived.
A 44-year-old Anderson Street, Sumter man was charged with Driving Under the Influence on May 31 after officers stopped his vehicle at Davis and Nettles streets for disregarding a stop sign and almost hitting a patrol vehicle.
Officers responded to Lynches River Apartments on April 7 in reference to vandalism of one of the apartments.
Officers were dispatched to North Main Street on May 4 in reference to a stolen purse from out of a vehicle.
Officers responded to Academy Road on May 4 in reference to a possible break-in. The victim said he hadn’t been home in two days and returned to find his back door open.
An East Church woman reported on May 4 that she and her sister noticed that three of her campaign signs that they had put out had been destroyed.
Officers were dispatched to Fieldale Apartments on Cousar Street on May 6 in reference to a burglary in progress. The victim said when she and her boyfriend returned to her residence, they noticed a subject inside the residence. The subject fled the scene and it was discovered he gained entry by breaking a window at the rear of the residence near the back door. The house had been thoroughly ransacked and two fully loaded Glock 9mm magazines were stolen.
Officers responded to Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville on May 8 in reference to a domestic dispute that had occurred on East Church Street in Bishopville, sending the victim to the hospital. The victim told police her boyfriend assaulted her by grabbing her throat and pushing her around at their residence. The victim had noticeable scratches and bruises along her neck, arm, back and leg area but declined to press charges.
Officers were dispatched to South Lee Street on May 4 in reference to a hit and run. The victim said someone backed into his 2016 Dodge Challenger.
Officers responded to Munnerlyn Street on May 9 in reference to a fight. The complainant said a Frierson Street woman began hitting her car with a cell phone while she was riding in the area, encouraging people to vote.
Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store on North Main Street on May 11 in reference to shoplifting. The complainant said a subject, believed to be a Browntown Road man, picked up two 18 packs of Michelob Light beer and walked out of the store without paying.
Officers responded to a Chappell Drive nursing center on May 14 in reference to an intoxicated female threatening staff. The subject was escorted out of the nursing center
Officers were dispatched to Dennis Elementary School on May 17 in reference to a vehicle break-in.
Officers were dispatched to Alexander Street on May 19 in reference to property damage. The victim said someone threw a rock through the front window of her residence.
Officers were dispatched to Woodward Street on May 20 in reference to theft of a window air conditioning unit.
Officers responded to West Church Street on May 20 in reference to a small bag of marijuana being found inside a residence that had been rented to a subject from New York.
Officers were dispatched to Academy Road on May 22 in reference to vandalism of a vehicle.
Officers responded to a North Main Street business on May 23 in reference to a Wilson Street man threatening to stab a woman.
Officers were dispatched to Family Dollar on May 27 in reference to shoplifting. The complainant said the Munnerlynn Street subject had been observed putting items of merchandise in the waistband of her pants. The subject admitted to stealing a bicycle tire repair patch because she didn’t have any money and her bicycle was her only means of transportation to her new job. The subject was put on trespass notice.
Officers responded to South Heyward Street on May 30 in reference to vandalism of a vehicle.