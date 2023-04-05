On Thursday, March 17, the Carolina Rattlers AAU Youth Basketball Organization kicked off their travel season with a uniform ceremony for their players at Bishopville High Memorial Gymnasium. This event included special guest speakers Brittany Sterling, Edward Wilson, Cindy Lisbon, and Sandra Gamble. They came forward one by one to offer words of encouragement and share their personal success stories. The players were graced with their gear for the season and were presented their jersey number by special host Derrick Rhems.
The Carolina Rattlers was founded by Lee County natives Clinton and Lavonda Winters in June 2022. The couple saw an urgent need to positively impact the youth in the community. With both of them having a strong love for basketball, they decided to use the sport to reach their goal. The program started with eight girls and one coach, and within a year’s time it has grown to include four teams--45 boys and girls and eight coaches participating throughout five counties. Their mission is to “improve the community one child at a time by teaching skills within skills, and keeping integrity as the foundation.”
“As a kid growing up in Lynchburg, basketball kept me out of trouble” says co-founder and coach, Clinton Winters. “If I wasn’t in my backyard playing with friends, I was riding around with friends looking for a court to compete on. I’ve seen what happens to kids with no outlet or exposure to things outside of their living space. That’s why this program is so dear to me. We are not just teaching kids how to put a ball in a hoop; it’s deeper than that for us. Our goal is to show them the other intangible characteristics that basketball offers, like being a good teammate, accountability, respect, discipline, sportsmanship, and fitness. We also want to build lasting memories, bonds and friendships. Being able to travel from state to state while playing with some of your closest friends and having your family cheering you on is an experience that will stay with a child forever.”
The name “Rattlers” has a special meaning to both Clinton and Lavonda since they met at Mount Pleasant High School in 1996. As an owner of three businesses, Lavonda says this non-profit organization hasn’t reached its pinnacle yet. “My husband had a vision that matched my passion and drive, so it just made sense,” she says. “Sometimes we are up late at night, thinking of other ways to improve our organization. I believe that God puts people in situations to help others, and I, for one, listen without rebuttal. My blessings come from seeing the smiles on all 45 of these babies’ faces and I feel good knowing Carolina Rattlers is a part of that reason.”