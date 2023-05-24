• The regular meeting of the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. If you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473, Ext. 229.
• Voices from the Community presents Peace in the Community Day on Saturday, June 3, from 2-6 p.m. West Cedar Lane. Join us on this day to end gun violence by demanding peace, justice and a better tomorrow, with friends, games, food and more. Everyone is welcome. Wear orange for gun violence awareness. Calling all vendors, speakers, sponsors and entertainers. Please RSVP with Betty at 893-459-7541.
• Seniors can apply for Farmers’ Market vouchers. How to qualify: Must be 60 or older with a low income; Provide proof of identity (driver’s license or ID card); Provide proof that you live in Lee County. You must apply in person to receive these benefits. Authorized Representatives: Applicants may designate an Authorized Representative (AR) to apply on his/her behalf if the senior is unable to apply in-person. An AR may apply and pick up SFMNP checks on behalf of a maximum of two individuals in addition to themselves. An AR must present their own photo ID, copy of the applicant’s I.D. (physical copy or image), and written/signed permission.
June 8 — 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Chappell Park Gymnasium-397 Chappell Dr.
June 8 — 12 noon-2 p.m. Springhill Community Center-137 Shiver Pond Rd., Rembert
June 9 — 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lee County Council on Aging-51 Wilkinson Rd.
• Derek Smith, author of “Bloody Savannah,” will be at the Lee County Library on Thursday, May 25, at 2 p.m. to talk about his new book about his time as a crime reporter in Savannah, Georgia. Everyone is invited