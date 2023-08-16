A tribute to Pearl Holloman
A note of thanks from the desk of Pastor Annette H. Rubin as I pay tribute to the life of my mother, Pearl Rivers Holloman. There are no words to adequately express my sincere appreciation for the outpouring of loving-kindness rendered during our season of bereavement. Your many acts of kind-heartedness will be treasured forever. My beloved mother, Pearl Rivers Holloman, departed this life on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.
Pearl Rivers Holloman, daughter of the late James and Viola Hannibal Rivers, was the youngest of 11 children. Unto this marriage six daughters and five sons were born: Minnie Rivers, Eulah Rivers, Clara Rivers, Edna Mae Rivers, Marie Rivers, Pearl Rivers, James Rivers, Walter Rivers, Prince Rivers, Howard Rivers and Arthur Rivers, all born in Lee County, Bishopville, South Carolina. After reaching adulthood, 10 of the children migrated north in pursuit of a brighter future. One of the daughters invited their widowed mother to come live with her, and Viola Hannibal Rivers accepted the invitation to migrate north with her. Pearl Rivers chose to remain at the family’s home place in Lee County, Bishopville, South Carolina.
Pearl Rivers was united in marriage to the late Charlie Lee Holloman. To this union six children were born, three daughters and three sons: Bernice Holloman, Pastor Annette H. Rubin, Sylvia Holloman, Michal Holloman, Aundrai Holloman and Darrell D. Holloman, all born in Lee County; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pearl Rivers Holloman was an ordinary woman gifted in doing ordinary things extraordinarily well. She was a strong and courageous Black woman--a sharecropper’s daughter. She had the hope of a better life for her family. She was not easily distracted by the difficulties and hardships of life.
Mom was determined to move forward in spite of opposition. My mother had one aunt by the name of Julia Walters who owned a business that provided a safe place where Black people could go to do business. Julia can be found listed in the Green Book.
Growing up as children, we spent lots of time together. We are a common family. My mother was avid about training up a child in the way he should go. Discipline played a significant role in our upbringing. In our youth, mom taught us the Lord’s Prayer. We learned and prayed this prayer nightly at bedtime. We attended church regularly.
Our parents taught us to love and respect them as our parents. This came naturally because we always felt safe and protected in our home. The way they cared for us made all the difference in the world. We were expected to be kind and respectful toward one another and others. If not, there would be consequences. For in our home is where we learned the value of love and respect. A favorite old adage of my mom was “Good manners and respect will take you farther than money.”
Three of mom’s greatest joys were a beautiful home both inside and outside, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed teaching us how to be good housekeepers. We were given instructions as she led by example how to maintain a neat and tidy home on the inside and outside, how to plant beautiful flowers and shrubbery in the yard. We worked together as a family to create a warm and inviting environment in our home.
Every summer we knew well in advance how our summer would be spent. After a full day’s work, mom came home and led by example how and where to plant the fresh produce and to maintain our garden. When harvest time came, we gathered the fresh produce and stored them in our freezer. Then, we would gather pears, apples and figs and go to a nearby peach orchard and gather peaches to be canned or preserved.
We then stored them for the winter. This was a tedious task that required much time and effort. It took awhile to learn the process, but it was well worth the wait because I wanted to be a good Southern cook like my mom. After everything was done, mom shared our fresh produce with others and our family members that lived north when they came by to visit us on their family vacation. This brought much joy to mom and us as a family.
I believe that cooking brought Mom her greatest satisfaction, particularly after her retirement. She expected all of her children and grandchildren to come over for Sunday dinners and all holidays and drop-ins were always welcomed. There was always more than enough food to go around. My mother was known as a great Southern cook and baker in our community and surrounding areas.
Our home was a safe haven for many. Mom was a good listener and encourager to people who were facing challenges. Through Mom’s life experiences, she could empathize with some of their situations and circumstances. My mother became fatherless as an adolescent and motherless as a young woman. She could identify with many of the trials they faced in their lives. I believe that she became strong and courageous through her life experiences.
Inviting our church pastors and their families over for dinner was a highlight of Mom’s life. If they were unable to come and stay for dinner, she would always offer them to-go plates and their favorite dessert. Even when visiting pastors came to do revivals in our area, Mom would invite them to stay with us during their stay at no cost. This always brought much joy to her, not realizing that she had given birth to a child that would one day become a pastor. I am that child, Pastor Annette H. Rubin.
Oftentimes, Mom would reminisce on what her mother shared with her in regards to me as a young child. When my maternal grandmother came home to visit, she noticed that when my siblings and I were playing together, she observed that at times I would separate myself from them. Through her personal observation she told Mom that I was different from her other children. She recognized me as a thinker.
As time progressed, Mom became more and more concerned about my well-being. When conflict arose in my life, I chose to withdraw to avoid conflict. On many occasions this frustrated her. She would say, “You are different from my other children.” When conflict arose in their lives, they took a stand on an as-need basis to protect what was rightfully theirs. She said that you must learn to fight back even if you don’t win. If not, others will continue to take advantage of the situation. One of the most valuable lessons learned is peace is not the absence of conflict but the ability to move forward in spite of adversity.
Thank you, Mom, for the many golden nuggets of wisdom that you imparted into my life.
Goodbyes are hard to say. So, we won’t say goodbye; we’ll simply say see you later.
Again, thank you to all participating clergy, other participants and attendees for your presence at our Celebration of Life Service for my beloved mother, Pearl Rivers Holloman, held at Lee Central High School, 1800 Wisacky Hwy., Bishopville at noon on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Your support and presence sustained us during this season of bereavement. Perhaps you said a prayer, called, texted, gave cards and gifts of condolences, beautiful floral arrangements, delicious meals, potlucks, desserts and visitations. May God continue to richly bless you.
Sincerely,
Annette H. Rubin
Joshua Church
Bishopville