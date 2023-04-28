Needing one win to secure a spot in the AA Lower State baseball playoffs, North Central was down to one final chance after Cheraw pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and holding on for the 2-1 victory.
The loss left the Knights with a 3-8 record in Region 5-AA play heading into Thursday’s scheduled home game with Cheraw. The Braves improved to 8-3 in league action with the victory.
Dylan Smith was the tough-luck loser on the mound for Brandon Faulkenberry’s charges. The junior righty allowed two runs in six innings of work in which he scattered seven hits while fanning a pair of batters.
The Knights had six hits with as many different players having a single on the night. That group included Ashton Brazell, Colin Jordan, Patten Hood, Colt Babic, Landen Anderson and Smith.