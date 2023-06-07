It’s time, it’s time, IT’S TIME! It’s time to sign up for summer reading FOR ALL AGES! Log your reading time to earn goodies and be entered in drawings to win even more prizes. Participate in challenges online (SO much fun!) or on paper.
ONLINE: Head over to our website leecountylibrarysc.org OR download the Beanstack app on your favorite device. Sign up, log your stats, and collect your prizes during your next trip to the library.
IN PERSON: Swing by the library to grab a paper log and bring it back when you are done, we’ll get it logged for you!