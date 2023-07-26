The Lee County Observer website will be going behind a pay wall beginning Tuesday August 1, 2023. If you are already a subscriber, you can set up an online account by accessing the Lee County Observer website.
There are two ways to access the website. You can go to pmg-sc.com/lee_county_observer or you can type in “Lee County Observer” (Chrome Browser) and it is the first option.
In order for someone to have website access to the newspaper after Aug. 1, you must be a subscriber and have an account created on the website; that account must have the same email address as the subscription account.
You will also be able to “Buy a 24-hour website pass” to any of Paxton Media’s websites by purchasing a $1 pass using your credit card. This will give non-subscribers access to the website for 24 hours.
If you encounter difficulties setting up your online account, you can contact Kristi (803-339-6863) or Linda (803-339-6865) and they will assist you.