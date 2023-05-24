The Bishopville Police Department reported the following recent activity.
Police responded to North Main Street on March 30 in reference to a man, possibly intoxicated, demanding money and harassing a vendor. The victim said the subject approached him and asked for money for bags of charcoal he attempted to sell him in the past. The subject is suspected of stealing the charcoal from a nearby store. When the complainant refused to give him money, the subject became very loud, yelling and screaming at him and pushing him with his hands. The complainant then struck the subject in the face area with his fist, causing the subject to fall to the ground.
Police were dispatched to Alexander Street on March 18 in reference to the larceny of a surveillance camera.
Officers responded to a local convenience store on North Main Street on March 19 in reference to the larceny of a can of Red Bull. The complainant said a woman wearing a black jacket, green beanie hat and blue jeans walked into the Shell gas station and took the drink without paying for it.
Police were dispatched to Elk Street on March 17 in reference to a suspicious person ringing someone’s doorbell. The complainant said she did not answer the door but heard sounds of someone walking around the outside of her house.
Officers responded to Shaw Street on March 20 in reference to the larceny of a motor vehicle. The complainant said he left his car running while he went back into his house and when he came back outside, his car was gone. It was reported that the car was returned later by someone the complainant knew and he did not wish to pursue charges.
Police were dispatched to Fieldale Apartments on March 20 in reference to a subject trying to get into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with both parties and the subject was told to leave.
Officers responded to Muldrow Street on March 22 in reference to a verbal argument between a grandmother and her granddaughter over money.
Police were dispatched to Family Dollar on March 23 in reference to larceny of two bags of charcoal. According to the incident report, the subject left the store with the charcoal then attempted to sell the two bags to the “peanut man” down the street.
Officers responded to West Church Street on March 24 in reference to an individual breaking into a residence. Upon police’s arrival, the 22-year-old female suspect was being restrained by the victim’s sister after she entered the residence without permission. A fight had occurred between the suspect and the victim earlier. Once inside the residence, the suspect destroyed two flatscreen televisions and a Playstation 5 before the victim’s sister intervened and stopped her.
Police were dispatched to Alexander Street on March 24 in reference to individuals with weapons trying to break into a residence. The subjects had fled the scene before police arrived.
A North Heyward Street man reported on March 25 that he was in his room when his brother and mother entered the room and assaulted him. He also said one subject pointed a gun and fired at him as well. When officers spoke to the brother and mother, they said they did confront the complainant because he was being loud and talking about their mother. A brief scuffle ensued but no shots were fired, both said.
Officers responded to North Heyward Street on March 25 in reference to vandalism of a vehicle. The victim said he believes his brother threw a brick at it while it was parked at his mother’s house because they had been involved in an earlier altercation.
Police were dispatched to Alexander Street on March 25 in reference to an individual trying to break into a residence. The victim said the Darlington man tried to enter her house through a window and provided a video of the attempt. Since January the subject has been to the victim’s home on multiple occasions, damaging and stealing property, causing the victim to be in constant fear for her safety and property.
Officers responded to Food Lion on March 26 in reference to larceny. According to the incident report, an unknown elderly male walking with a cane used a large bill to pay for his items then when the clerk handed him his change, asked for smaller bills until he confused the cashier and she gave him back more money than he was supposed to receive. The subject was able to scam the cashier out of approximately $200 in cash during the transaction.
Police were dispatched to North Main Street on March 31 in reference to a person trespassing at a convenience store where he is already on trespass notice.