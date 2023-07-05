Register now for Relay for Life
Dear Editor:
Hello, Lee County Relayers! We are just weeks away from our Relay For Life event and we need everyone to get registered.
Our Relay For Life event will take place on August 18 from 5-11 p.m. at Chappell Park, located at 397 Chappell Drive Bishopville. We do not automatically register anyone for our events and you must register every year for Relay.
Please reach out to everyone you know that is a cancer survivor and ask them to register now for the Relay For Life of Lee County. If they would like to receive their Survivor shirt, we need them to register now.
Go to www.relayforlife.org/leecountysc or call 1-800-227-2345 and press option 4 once you are in.
All registered survivors will receive a link by email to receive their shirt once they register.
As participants raise donations, they will also have an opportunity to earn a HOPE Club shirt. Once a participant raises their first $100 they will receive an email to redeem their HOPE club shirt by mail. Please ensure that all of your team participants are registered so that they can redeem their shirt. If your donations are being posted under the “team” we can still order shirts for any participants that are registered under the team based on a $100 donation per participant ratio. If you have any questions, please let me know.
We still have time to get in sponsors for this year’s event. Please be sure to ask your friends, neighbors, local businesses if they would like to be a sponsor of our Relay For Life event in Lee County.
Thank you to everyone who has registered so far. But please don’t forget to register and register soon.
Together Providing Hope,
Holley Durham