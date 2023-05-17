BISHOPVILLE — Bishopville voters elected the town’s youngest mayor ever last week in a hotly contested race. Luke Giddings, who turned 21 this month, defeated incumbent mayor Grady Brown in the May 9 municipal election, garnering 351 votes to Brown’s 297.
Only 33% of the city’s 2,027 registered voters cast ballots.
When the votes from all four of the city’s wards were tallied last Tuesday evening, Giddings said he and his supporters “really didn’t know what to expect tonight. We didn’t expect it to be a major landslide for either candidate, which it wasn’t. We knew it was going to be a close race and a tough race.”
In addition to the hotly contested mayor’s race, voters elected two new faces to the six seats on city council, including another young member. Keishan Scott, 22, was the top vote getter with 493 of the ballots cast. Belinda Scott Hay, who received 360 votes, will be another new face and voice on council. Voters returned incumbents Gloria Lewis, 369 votes; Shirley Hill, 329 votes; Wayne Hancock, 339 votes; and Edward Byrd, 302 votes, to seats on council.
Other candidates who ran, but were not elected, were incumbent Retta D. Tindal, who had 283 votes; Anderia Quan Wilson, who received 288 votes; and Jim Jenko Sr., who got 114 votes.
Giddings said he is excited and looks forward to serving the people of Bishopville as their next mayor. He also thanked Brown for his years of service to Bishopville and Lee County.
“I believe Mr. Brown is a good man who loves this community but I think we just disagree on how we move forward and I think the people obviously disagreed, too,” he said. “I thank Mr. Brown for his service and wish him the best. I hope he’ll be there for me to call on him for mentorship. I am young and that’s a concern of many, so hopefully, he’ll be there as someone we can rely on.”
For his part, Brown, who has spent more than 44 years in public service, including 32 in the State House of Representatives, said he wishes his opponent well. “I’m happy to have been able to serve these past four years as mayor,” Brown said. “This current council has accomplished many things and has some big projects that are in the works as well.”
Brown also said he hopes the negativity that accompanied the mayor’s race will end. “In the 23 different elections I’ve been involved in, this was the most negative,” he said. “That was something I’m not used to and I hope that mood will leave Lee County.”
He thanked his friends and supporters. “These years of service have flown by, just as life has,” Brown said.
Giddings, who said he plans to only serve one term as mayor, looks forward to “working together to build a bigger, brighter and better Bishopville for everyone. I am thankful for my constituents for taking a chance on me for the next four years. I look forward to serving as mayor and working to grow Bishopville.”