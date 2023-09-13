Ms. Helen Cozart, my French teacher, tried unsuccessfully to make me bilingual; however, I did learn to sing “The Marseilles” (the French national anthem) and can still do so today, although with a southern accent. I remember translating stories about a character named Vitalis (not to be confused with the hair product).
Sometime during the year, I met in Miss Gaddy’s trigonometry class a sophomore athlete named Jack C. Parker. He was as funny and as outgoing as I was shy, and he was one of the most popular students on campus, being a basketball player and president of Student Government. We began to study together, and oftentimes he would return to his room at a late hour (after a ballgame or a date) while I was still doing my homework. Eventually I would wander to my dormitory room.
Jack appreciated my help, and I was thrilled to be seen on campus with him. Once we were walking up some steps while some girls were coming down them. Jack stumbled and burst out, “Well, I guess you can tell I’m falling for you.” It may have been a rehearsed line, but it certainly was effective. Our association reminds me that just as we look up to older (or wiser or more talented or thoughtful) people, younger ones are looking up to us, even when we don’t know it. That certainly is true of our school contacts. And teachers surely are important role models, especially in the classroom.
Summer Job Between Colleges
By the end of the school year, I still owed the college some money, so my parents arranged for me to return to Baltimore, Maryland, board (free) with my aunt and uncle, and try to locate work. The first business I visited was the Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company. The personnel director took me into his office on the second floor. (It overlooked almost the entire first floor’s bee hive of activity.)
He handed me a sheet of math problems; they were quite easy — addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, decimals, per cents, and ratios. I placed my sheet of answers on his desk in a fairly short period of time. He opened his desk drawer for the answer key, scanned the page and, commenting that nobody had ever gotten all of the problems right, gave me a job starting the following morning.
My responsibility was to learn from two high school graduates how to program a machine that I later realized was an early generation computer. It contained hundreds of switches that had to be moved to a certain position for each separate program to operate correctly. Before the end of the week, I knew I was in way over my head.
Even with the manual, I could never align all of the switches correctly, and my two colleagues, neither of whom had attended college, were less than helpful. When the personnel director arrived to check on my work, I assume that the section leader gave him a mixed message: I was trying hard but was not well suited for that job. The following day I had a new responsibility — feeding Hollerith punch cards into a machine located on a table overlooking the first floor.
I would go into the huge vault, load a cart with trays of envelopes filled with cards, insert stacks of them into the machine, and return them to the trays and the vault after they had been “read.” It was so simple that even I could handle that assignment. And there was no stress.
The personnel director came by one day and asked whether I had taken my break. (I didn’t realize I was supposed to, and I suspect he had noticed.) I still remember seeing the beautifully flowing handwriting, almost like calligraphy, that graced almost all of the envelopes. In today’s society, even a legible handwriting is often not considered very important, and the teaching of cursive writing is almost a dead art, confined (when it exists) to grades two and three.
After all, it is not tested, and schools tend not to teach topics unless they are included on the high-stakes tests. With the ubiquitous computer, there seems to be a growing tendency to deny the value of teaching handwriting. I remain unconvinced that people will always have computers handy.
I am deeply indebted to my section leader and to the personnel director, each of whom might have given me the benefit of the doubt for two different initial reasons — my math score and my work ethic. Students should be aware that both of those aspects can spell the difference between getting and keeping a job and being fired or never being hired in the first place.
Appalachian State Teachers College
Sometime during the summer I made the obvious decision to follow my sophomore friend Jack and transfer to Appalachian State Teachers College (now Appalachian State University). Truth be told, there was no thought given to any alternative. Jack simply wrote me about his intentions, and they became mine too.
So we transferred. Jack owned a car and drove to my home to pick me up (along with my large black tin suitcase). He and I rented a room in a small house not far from campus. Not long after that, my grandparents and my biological father visited us. It was their first visit in eight or nine years. Jack was invited to accompany us to lunch. When I ordered French fries, yams, and mashed potatoes, my curmudgeon grandfather mocked me, wondering why anyone would order three kinds of potatoes. Had I responded, my explanation would have been simple: I liked all three. My gentle grandmother, who took my side in disagreements, smoothed over the situation.