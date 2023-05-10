Rockford Denny, 70, passed away at his beloved farm on April 30, 2023.
Born in Bishopville, he was the son of the late Howard Denny and Leslie Tuten Denny Gilbert. He graduated from AC Flora High School in Columbia and Midlands Technical College, where he studied architectural and engineering technology.
Denny joined RMK Associates, a commercial group in Columbia, as an architect. He spent three years in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as CEO and senior planner with Amsad Architectural Associates, working on a major hospital complex.
On returning to the U.S., he was recruited by The Smith Group, the largest and oldest commercial architecture firm in the country, headquartered in Detroit, MI. He designed a series of buildings for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Nashville over a 10-year period, commuting by air from his home in Detroit on a weekly basis. His specialty was in health care, designing hospitals, dental clinics, laboratories and related facilities such as animal and research labs.
From 2010 until his retirement, he was senior planner for URS Corporation in Southfield, MI. He flew all over the country to analyze, plan and design buildings related to health care.
In 2012 Rockford moved to family property on Lynches River in Lee County, where he designed and built a unique house and constructed a 10-acre pond. He formerly attended both Salt and Light church and Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter. He was a Bible scholar, an avid fan of many genres of music, and a photographer. He recently assisted with the design of a homeless shelter in Bishopville.
He is survived by two sons, John Denny of High Rolls, New Mexico and Kyle Denny, his wife Jennifer, and grandson Walker of Detroit; a brother, Stoney Denny and wife Linda of Columbia; and a sister, Deborah Denny of Columbia. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda Lou Denny.
The Rev. Sam Smithson officiated at a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the farm in Lee County. Memorials may be made to Shared Hope.