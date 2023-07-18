A chase that began in Chester County and ended in York County just short of the North Carolina line ultimately resulted in a crash with a car on fire and two suspects arrested, said the Chester County Sheriff's Office.
According to the CCSO the chase began around noon on July 17 when a Chester County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by suspect Jovon Quattlebaum, age 20, accompanied by a 16-year old juvenile. traveling at a high rate of speed on Lancaster Highway.
According to the CCSO, the vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued.
The pursuit began on Highway #9, and continued across many parts of Northern Chester County into York County. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies continued their pursuit into York County and the York County Sheriff’s Office became involved. Quattlebaum continued onto I-77 North Bound driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended just shy of the state line North of Carowinds Boulevard on I-77 due to Quattlebaum wrecking the vehicle. Quattlebaum and the 16-year old juvenile were transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for injuries sustained during the wreck. Quattlebaum was taken into custody and transported to the Chester County Detention Center.
Further investigation has determined this vehicle was stolen during an armed car jacking in Irmo, South Carolina. The CCSO is working with the Irmo Police Department to assist in their investigation.
Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the following charges on these individuals:
Jovon Quattlebaum:
Failure to Stop for Blue Lights
Possession of Stolen Vehicle more than $10,000
Reckless Driving
16 Year Old Juvenile:
Unlawful Carry of a Handgun
Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
Due to the suspect being 16 years of age, Law Enforcement is limited in releasing their name.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office thanks the York County Sheriff's Office for their assistance during this pursuit.