Bam's Grill Opens in Jefferson

JEFFERSON — Bam’s Grill had a busy opening Wednesday, May 17, and it has been going strong ever since.
The business operates from a food truck at 424 Elizabeth St., Jefferson. It offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner Monday through Saturday each week.
Business owner, Brittany “Bam” Melton, said when she was preparing to open her restaurant, she never expected to have that much business at the beginning.
“We’ve been selling out of food every single day,” Melton remarked. “We even ran out of food the very first day.
“We had to get a truck to bring more food in,” she said.
The business specializes in burgers, hot dogs, a variety of wings, BBQ sandwiches, Philly cheese steak and chicken, French fries, slaw, and much more.
There are $10 specials each day, which include a drink and dessert. You can check out their Facebook page for the daily specials.
Hours for the food truck are 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Customers can order to go, or they can eat their meals at the picnic tables provided by the business. The tables have bright red umbrellas. You can call your orders in at 843-658-2267.
Melton, a resident of Jefferson, said she originally planned to be open on Sundays, but she decided to take that day off to attend church and to rest up for the new week.
Melton said her boyfriend, T.J. Elks, and four of his children work with the business. Her mother, Lorie Deese, helps out when she’s needed.